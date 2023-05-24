A 34-year-old Sparta woman and a 4-year-old child were taken to the Monroe County Hospital by EMS on Monday, May 22 around 11:55 a.m. after a single car accident. Brenmeishala J. Champion said she was traveling east on Dames Ferry Road near Abares Road when she lost control due to the rain. Her 2016 Nissan Rogue went off the right side of the road and struck the embankment of a driveway, causing the vehicle to overturn. (Photo/Steve Reece)
