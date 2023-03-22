After Chairman Pippin flips his vote, Bilderback offers him one of her ovaries
Monroe County school board chairman Stuart Pippin flipped his vote on Monday, March 20, as the board reversed a decision made 6 days earlier that would have prevented the superintendent and a member of the school board from serving on the health board together.
Board member Greg Head had proposed the policy to eliminate a possible conflict of interest by having a board member, to whom the superintendent reports, and the superintendent, on a governmental board like the board of health. The change passed on March 14 by a 4-3 vote. But shortly after, Pippin called a meeting and changed his vote on March 20, rescinding the new policy. Only Pippin’s vote changed; so the reversal was also 4-3.
Head proposed the change Feb. 14, suggesting the board add a Section D to its Conflict of Interest policy that specifies that no individual may sit on an intergovernmental board that has a sitting member who has authority over the individual. Head said having a subservient member on the same board puts the individual open to retaliation or other problems.
Head said he wanted to prevent future problems. Hickman said school attorneys needed to look at the implications of the change. School board attorney Ben Vaughn reviewed the policy. Goodwin said it would affect him on the Board of Health. Doster said it would affect her on the Veterans Memorial Committee.
The policy change passed at the March 14 meeting, with Head, Pippin, Robert Jenkins and Eva Bilderback voting in favor and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, Dr. Priscilla Doster and Sherrye Battle voting against. There was no discussion before the vote.
Doster asked if the change would be retroactive and apply to Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, who are both on the county Board of Health. Head said yes, either Hickman or Goodwin would need to resign from the health board. Pippin agreed that the change would take effect immediately.
Doster said the change may open the board to a lawsuit by Monroe County commissioners, who appointed Goodwin to the Board of Health, because the BOE is telling commissioners who they can appoint. State law says the school superintendent or his designee must serve on each county’s board of health. Hickman is retiring in June, but the new superintendent would be appointed to the board of health when hired, unless he appoints someone else. The superintendent could appoint someone who is not a school system employee.
“Call the Board of Commissioners and tell them to find another certified doctor to serve on the board of Health,” said Goodwin. “My wife will be happy; it will be one less meeting for me to attend.”
But sometime after March 14, Pippin changed his mind and called a meeting for Monday to rescind his vote.
“Disagreement on another issue clouded my decision,” said Pippin on March 20.
Pippin did not further explain his change of heart. His wife underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday, and Pippin didn’t return phone calls for further explanation.
Board member Eva Bilderback asked Pippin if he needed to borrow one of her ovaries to stand by his decision next time.
But board member Dr. Priscilla Doster said that “a lot of people contacted me and said it was not in the best interest of the community.”
Head responded that “it is not in the best interest of the community to have a boss and an employee on a board.” Head said that he proposed the change because he is looking at possibilities for things that could happen.
Head said the policy was not directed at Goodwin, who serves on the Board of Health with Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman. He said he called Goodwin over the weekend and told him so.
“With a new superintendent, I want the board to work efficiently,” said Head. “Every voter out there wants more transparency.”
Battle said that she thinks the new policy stifles voters, especially young voters, because they should be able to serve on whatever they want.
“This is not financial. There’s no stifling of future board members,” said Head. “We govern ourselves.”
“It’s not our right to tell commissioners who they can appoint,” said Doster.
Head said commissioners are already governed by state law as to who they can appoint to boards.
“I don’t think we need to listen to the commissioners,” said Bilderback, referring to the Juliette land deal. “They’re not batting 1,000.”
“We need to listen to voters, not politicians,” said Head. He said that many superintendents appoint someone to serve on boards in their place because they don’t have time. Goodwin said Dr. J. Ray Grant served as chair of both the BOE and the health board with school superintendents on the board for about 35 years.
Doster called for a vote, but Head said he wasn’t finished with discussion. Hickman said that is why his proposed policy changes are posted for public input for 30 days before a vote.
But Pippin called for a vote, and with the reversal of his vote, the policy change was rescinded, 4 (Pippin, Doster, Battle, Goodwin) to 3 (Head, Bilderback, Jenkins).
Bilderback said that Pippin and Doster need to learn Robert’s Rules of Order because it doesn’t allow an abrupt end to discussion with a call for a vote. Doster said the board’s April 11 meeting will include training in Robert’s Rules of Order.
“It’s not soon enough,” said Bilderback.
Head released a statement saying it is inappropriate for a board member to be on a board with a school employee; with a new superintendent being hired in the next few months, it is a good time to adjust the policy to show the board’s intention to operate with integrity and to do what’s right and proper.