MONROE OUTDOORS
The 2023-24 Squirrel Hunting Season opened without any fanfare on Aug. 15. This comes as no surprise since the Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells us only 20,600 (less than 1 in 10) Peach State hunters pursue these wily and tasty game mammals each year.
This lack of interest in squirrel hunting would probably shock Daniel Boone who once said, “I have eaten every kind of wild meat there is, the best is cougar, but squirrel is a close second.”
The 2023-24 Squirrel Season runs from Aug. 15 through Feb. 29, 2024. Hunters are permitted to bag up to 12 bushytails per day. Both gray and fox squirrels can be harvested.
According to the Georgia DNR the weapons that can be used to hunt squirrels are, “Any .22 cal. or smaller rimfire, any muzzleloading firearms, or any caliber air rifle or air gun. Shotguns having shot shell size 3.5 inches or smaller in length with number 2 or smaller shot.”
It seems logical that since most Georgians do not own a large enough tract of land where they can hunt squirrels, finding a place to enjoy a squirrel hunt is difficult. Fortunately, this is not the case. Close to a million acres of hunting lands are found on Georgia DNR wildlife management areas and tens of thousands of additional acres are available on national wildlife refuges where forests will be open for squirrel hunting this season.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at where Monroe County hunters can hunt squirrels within a short driving distance of their home.
The closest area is the Rum Creek WMA. This WMA spans 5,884 acres on Georgia Power lands surrounding Lake Juliette.
Squirrel hunting is permitted here throughout the entire squirrel season with the exception of those dates during which quota hunts are being conducted. This means that squirrel hunting is not allowed Sept. 2, 9, Oct. 26-28, and Nov. 9-11.
Hunters can harvest 12 squirrels per day. However, as is the case on all state WMAs, only one can be a fox squirrel.
For detailed information concerning hunting on this WMA, call the Game Management Section at 706-595-4222.
Squirrel hunting is also slated to take place on the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge and adjacent Hitchiti Experimental Forest. A valid Piedmont NWR hunting permit must be obtained to hunt these lands. Keep in mind, your daily bag limit can contain only one fox squirrel.
The 2023-24 squirrel-hunting dates are Aug.15-Sept. 8, Oct. 1-29, Nov. 1, 5-8, and Nov 12-Jan. 31.
Contact the refuge office for permits and hunting regulations. The refuge officer can be reached at 478-985-5441 or via email at piedmont@fws.gov.
The Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is located along the banks of the Ocmulee River just south of Macon. It is admistered by the Piedmont NWF staff.
Squirrels can be hunted here Aug. 15-Sept. 8 and Dec 3-Jan. 31. Hunters are limited one fox squirrel per day on this area also. Contact the Piedmont NWR office for all of the information needed to hunt on this national wildlife refuge this year.
The Oconee National Forest sprawls across several counties. However, those segments closest to Monroe County border Georgia Highway 83 in Jasper County.
Squirrel season is open for squirrel hunting throughout the entire statewide squirrel season (Aug. 15 – Feb. 29. However, I strongly suggest that you contact the U.S. Forest Service Office at 706-485-1776 before hunting squirrels on this area.
If you have never gone squirrel hunting, why not try it this year? Squirrel hunting provides a great opportunity to introduce young hunters to the sport of hunting.
In addition, if you are successful and bring home a mess of squirrels you get to enjoy a squirrel dinner. I am sure that if you are a veteran squirrel hunter you have a favorite recipe. However, if you want to try something new, or will be eating squirrel for the first time, you can find a collection of squirrel recipes by visiting the Georgia Wildlife Blog – GeorgiaWildlifeblog2018/08/26/5-squirrel-recipes-youll-ever-taste/.
Although none of us will ever be able to compare squirrel meat to cougar, I hope that you will find that squirrel is a culinary treat.
For information regarding squirrel hunting regulations and information regarding where you can go to hunt squirrels on public lands in Georgia, consult the 2023-24 edition of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Hunting Regulation Guide.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.