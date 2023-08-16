fox squirrel

Hunters can bag up to 12 gray squirrels like this one per day from now until Feb. 29, or they can take one fox squirrel in that dozen instead. (Photo/Terry Johnson)

The 2023-24 Squirrel Hunting Season opened without any fanfare on Aug. 15. This comes as no surprise since the Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells us only 20,600 (less than 1 in 10) Peach State hunters pursue these wily and tasty game mammals each year. 