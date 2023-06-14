St. James Baptist Church in Forsyth hosted a Pop-up Flea Market on Saturday, June 10 to raise funds to support the monthly mobile food pantry at the church on the fourth Tuesday of each month. With good weather and a good turnout of vendors and patrons, the Flea Market was a success both as an event for the community and as a fundraiser.
The Pop-up Flea Market was organized under the leadership of St. James’ pastor Rev. Dr. Antonio Proctor Sr. and members of the church, including Gloria Drewery. It included a variety of vendors offering choices from baked goods, pork rinds and other food items to clothing, jewelry and personal care items.