Hubbard Elementary's Millionaire Readers enjoyed a day at High Falls Water Park and a special visit from Richard Woods, Georgia's Superintendent of Schools.
Each year Hubbard Elementary School celebrates its top readers in a big way and this year was no exception. Since 2017 (with the exception of the Covid year), students who read one million or more words and have a test average above 80 percent are rewarded with an end of the year surprise celebration.
Words are tracked using the Accelerated Reader platform. The first celebration in 2017 involved eight top readers. These students were picked up from school in a limousine and taken to Grits Cafe for lunch and dessert at DQ.
Through the years many local businesses/locations, including Scoops, Jonah's, Old Mill Market, Forsyth City Golf Course, Forsyth Splash Pad, Forsyth Foxhunt, and the Momentum Ice Cream truck have been host to the millionaire readers.
This year was a record breaking year for top readers at Hubbard for more than one reason. There were 26 students who earned Millionaire reading status, which was the most to ever earn this honor.
In addition, the top readers read more words than the school had ever seen. The student with the most words was 5th grader George Ramcharan. George read an impressive 7,245,839 words. He was followed by 4th grader Emery Waddleton, who read 5,552,053 words.
3rd grader Ava Holloway and 2nd grader Hudson Murphy each read more than 3 million words, which was also a great achievement.
This year to celebrate, the students went to High Falls Water Park. The day was cool and overcast, not a typical late May day in Georgia, but despite the weather students enjoyed the great atmosphere and awesome water slides at the Water Park.
To top the day off, State School Superintendent Richard Woods stopped by the park to recognize the accomplishments of each reader.
Hubbard thanks High Falls Water Park for being such a gracious host this year.
The following students were recognized as Millionaire Readers (not in word count order):
5th grade—Samuel East, Terence Flournoy, Ethan Floyd, Angel Goodson, Exie Ivey, Johnpaul Lan, Kaydence Nooks, George Ramcharan, Tripp Savelle, DeAnni Thomas, Kiersten Yates, Christian Burgand;
4th grade— Sophia Larrick, Bentley Smith, Emery Waddleton, Cruz Waller, Braden Hartley, Caroline Banks, Elijah Veal, Bradford Bartram;
3rd grade— Ava Holloway, Adam Keenan, Wynn Price, Asa Rusgrove, Austin Windham;
2nd grade— Hudson Murphy.