 Hubbard Elementary's Millionaire Readers enjoyed a day at High Falls Water Park and a special visit from Richard Woods, Georgia's Superintendent of Schools.

Each year Hubbard Elementary School celebrates its top readers in a big way and this year was no exception. Since 2017 (with the exception of the Covid year), students who read one million or more words and have a test average above 80 percent are rewarded with an end of the year surprise celebration. 