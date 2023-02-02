The state has stepped up oversight of county health department Facebook pages after the story “Parents angry that health department undercutting their authority” appeared in the Jan. 11 Reporter.
The story reported how the Monroe County Health Department and other county health departments in Middle Georgia had posted on their Facebook pages encouraging teens could get birth control and other services at the the health department without anyone knowing.
“Our Teen Health Center is for teens only — no adults required,” the health department posted with a stock photo of four young teens looking blankly, two of them wearing Oregon State garb. “No information about your visits will be shared with anyone without your written consent. If you’re 19 or younger, you can receive certain services without paying a single penny.”
The post included a link to a website listing services they offer to kids without their parents’ knowledge, including birth control and condoms.
State Rep. Robert Dickey (R-Musella) told the Reporter that after the story appeared, he spoke personally to the state Department of Public Health (DPH), which governs all county health departments.
Dickey said DPH officials were also concerned, and in response, have stepped in to review county health department websites regarding services provided to minors. They also discussed the issue in depth with all health directors statewide who oversee communications at the local level.
“The state office will be providing guidance for future communications on this topic, and encourage minors to involve their parents in health care decisions,” said Dickey.