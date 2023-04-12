He’s a guitar man. More specifically, a rhythm and blues guitar man. Born in Charlotte, N.C. to Dawn Williams and Dana Swain, Stephen Swain moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla., when he was just a baby. By the time he was a freshman in high school, he moved with his mother near Juliette. He has a half-sister, Hannah, who lives in Monroe County, and two half-brothers, Janson and Caleb who live with their father.
His interest in music began when he was eleven. His grandparents had met when they were in a band together and they were his go-to source for his musical education. His grandmother, Tullye Burch Norton Ralph was a well-known pianist in Middle Georgia.
While going to Mary Persons Stephen got his first job washing dishes at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Juliette. He worked there for a couple of years until one night he went to see a friend play at Cheddars Scratch Kitchen in Macon. The friend invited Stephen to join him on the stage, the manager liked what he heard and that was the end of Stephen’s dishtowel days.
He continued playing every weekend until graduating from high school then studied at FSU for a year in Tallahassee. He soon gave that up and came back to Monroe County and started his band, Swain and the Highway Souls in 2011. The popular local group performed at the Fox City Brewing Company’s grand opening on July 4, 2020. The band also put out a well-received CD six years ago. A prolific songwriter, Stephen has completed 40 songs that he’s happy with.
Stephen is looking forward to getting married in Las Vegas this June to life-long Monroe Countian, McCall Trammell. McCall’s father, Lewis “Sonny” Trammell Jr., was recently inducted into the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame.
As a day job, Stephen has been working at the Shell Station on HG Clarke Pkwy. for eleven years. He also gives guitar and vocal lessons. Those interested can email StephenSwainMusic@gmail.com or call 478-993-8145. You can catch one of his performances at the Saltwater Fishery in Dublin this Friday night.
To up-and-coming young musicians, Stephen says, “Stay persistent. Never give up. Follow your dreams and keep going.”
