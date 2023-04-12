Stephen Swain

Stephen Swain is this week’s Everyday Hero. (Photo/Emily Lane)

He’s a guitar man. More specifically, a rhythm and blues guitar man. Born in Charlotte, N.C. to Dawn Williams and Dana Swain, Stephen Swain moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla., when he was just a baby. By the time he was a freshman in high school, he moved with his mother near Juliette. He has a half-sister, Hannah, who lives in Monroe County, and two half-brothers, Janson and Caleb who live with their father.

His interest in music began when he was eleven. His grandparents had met when they were in a band together and they were his go-to source for his musical education. His grandmother, Tullye Burch Norton Ralph was a well-known pianist in Middle Georgia.