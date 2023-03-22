MP Boys track team

Members of the MP boys track team include Champ Brantley, JT Owens, Brandon Alford, Marcus Guntter, Adrion Barkley, Gavin MArtin, Jaylen Merritt, Julian Major, Carter Stembridge, Conner Wooley, Anderson Harris, Caden Burrnett, Cole Battles, Mac Roser, Bryce Shelton, Nemo Jones, Andon Riley, Van Tane, Carter Cole, Benette Buchanan, J’vyon Tatum, Jayden Macraney, Daruis Carter and Geovone Sands. Coach is Billy Stephens.

The MP boys track and field team is already stacking up top finishes as it looks to make a run at a Region 2-AAA title and send some boys to the state meet.

Billy Stephens is in his first year as the head coach of Mary Persons boys track and field team after serving as an assistant for 3 years. He succeeded Kip Burdette who left to be the head football coach at West Laurens.