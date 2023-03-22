The MP boys track and field team is already stacking up top finishes as it looks to make a run at a Region 2-AAA title and send some boys to the state meet.
Billy Stephens is in his first year as the head coach of Mary Persons boys track and field team after serving as an assistant for 3 years. He succeeded Kip Burdette who left to be the head football coach at West Laurens.
Stephens told the Reporter his boys have already won two meets this season and have been Top 5 in the rest.
“We’re looking really good,” said Stephens. “We have a lot of depth and guys who can run really close to each other, which helps in points.”
Stephens said his track team is also really young so they should be strong for years to come.
Speedy Champ Brantley is MP’s top 100 meters guy. The Dogs also have a good distance crew, led by Jonathan Head who has already hit some personal records this year and hopes to break the 5 minute mile before the region meet.
Stephens also cited Christian Stewart as a big part of the team who excels in a lot of events.
Sophomore Kaethon Bowers is back after winning the state triple jump last year. Sophomore.
Carter Cole is a surprising up and comer who’s gonna be great, said Stephens.
Senior Brandon Alford will score MP points in the triple jump.
Look for the Bulldogs to continue to excel in track and field in 2023.