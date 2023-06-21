Rep. Washburn urges Bibb to cut taxes more after big surge in land values
The lawmaker who helped give Macon-Bibb a new sales tax to relieve property taxes urged Mayor Lester Miller and commissioners to cut tax rates more than planned this year as business owners howl over a surge in their assessments.
Rep. Dale Washburn (R-Macon) told the Reporter that the 1-percent O-LOST he helped get into law 2 years ago is generating plenty of cash for Macon-Bibb. So the county should give more relief than the 5 mill tax cut required by law.
“With these dramatic increases in assessments, I urge the mayor and Bibb County commissioners to do more of a roll back, because they’re collecting a lot of money.”
The new O-LOST generated $36 million for Macon-Bibb in 2022. Over a 2-year period that would mean about $72 million. Bibb commissioners rolled back property taxes 2 mills last year. Under the law, Bibb must roll back the millage at least another 5 mills this year. But the combined 7-mill rate cut amounts to only about $35 million in tax cuts, while the new sales tax is bringing in about $72 million, which would mean the O-LOST has been a boon for Bibb’s government, but not taxpayers.
“The intent of this legislation was for property tax relief,” said Washburn. “We would have never passed this without tax relief.”
Meanwhile, a group of Macon businessmen have hired an attorney and are vowing to fight steep hikes in their property tax bills for commercial property due to surging assessments imposed by the county assessors.
“Mine went up 200 percent and my brother’s went up 400 percent,” said Calvin Palmer, owner of Quality Tire Warehouse on Emery Highway in Macon.
Palmer said a liquor store near his business sold for $200,000. Even though most of that was for the value of the business and not the land, it contributed to a surge in the assessment on his land from $81,000 to a whopping $221,000. Even though Macon-Bibb is cutting its property tax rate rate by 5 mills by law to offset an increase in the sales tax, he will still be forced to pay $2,600 more in property taxes over last year.
Palmer said the county also jacked the value of his brother’s All Star Tire store on Pio Nono from $180,000 to $660,000.
Another Macon business owner, who asked not to be identified, said the county is jacking the assessment on his commercial property from $10 million to $15 million, forcing him to pay an additional $20,000 in property taxes despite the cut in rates.
“A lot of business people are figuring out what’s happening and they’re not happy about it,” he said.
What was more infuriating, he added, is that the county’s assessment notices sent out two weeks ago include a letter from Mayor Miller boasting about a “tax decrease”. The businessman said that even officials in the assessors office told him they’re being inundated by business owners waving their outrageous assessments in one hand, and the letter from the mayor in the other. They want to know, he said, why Miller is committing political suicide when he’s up for re-election next year.
About 20 businessmen have hired Macon attorney Devlin Cooper to appeal the huge increases in their assessments. Taxpayers can print out appeal forms on the assessors website, and must fill them out and turn them in by July 7. Appeals go the board of equalization, and if not satisfied can then be appealed to superior court.
One Macon businessman said it appears that the county increased land values on commercial property as well.
Palmer said the mayor is a friend and he’s texted his concerns to him. But he said Miller doesn’t want to hear it, and the mayor told him that the state requires assessments to stay in line with sales values. However Palmer said he was contacted by Fickling and Co. about selling his property, and the agent told him he wouldn’t get half of what the county says his property is worth.
Palmer said he doesn’t know what the higher tax bills will do for Miller’s re-election next year, but it won’t help.
“It’s not gonna be a good political move for him,” said Palmer.
But Mayor Miller told the Reporter that he has nothing to do with property assessments. He said his own law office on Walnut Street went up $200,000, and his home went up $100,000. But he said due to the cut in the property tax, his tax bills still won’t go up.
Miller conceded he has heard of a few crazy new assessments on commercial property and he said they should appeal. The mayor said he’s heard from about 5 commercial property owners upset about their assessments. But he said the county cutting the millage rate for a second straight year will offset the higher assessments for most.
“It’s not gonna give Bibb County any more money,” said Miller. “We’re gonna give it all back to them.” Miller said the county hasn’t updated its commercial assessments in a while and that the state requires them to stay in line with sales prices.
But Palmer said he has a friend on a fixed income on Arctic Circle whose tax bill will more than double because of his new assessment. He said the man is 64 and lives with his 88-year-old mother, and will have to take an extra job to pay the tax increase.
Palmer said the more the government taxes people, the less money there is in the private sector for families to pay bills. He said the county should rescind the tax digest and start over. He acknowledged that Mayor Miller followed two tax-and-spent mayors who left him a financial mess. But he said Miller is following the same path.
“Now he’s doing the same thing,” sighed Palmer. “I’m beginning to think nobody wants smaller government.”
Several businessmen who talked to the Reporter said they were planning to hold an organizational meeting to try to rally opposition to the new assessments. Palmer acknowledged that the county cut 2 mills in the tax rate last year and will cut another 5 mills this year. But he said that’s only because the county is extracting another 1-percent in sales tax after Miller convinced voters to approve an additional O-LOST sales tax in Macon-Bibb, giving Macon an 8-percent sales tax.