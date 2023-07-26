ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
I have had the privilege of renting a car and traveling all over Ireland and England. Yes, it took practice learning to drive on “the wrong side” of the road. Of course, in Ireland, the pubs, pup grub and at least a pint of Guinness were the necessities of survival. In England, accused of serving bland food, I really enjoyed the English breakfast which always included tomatoes and beans. France had the most delicious food with freshly baked croissants and my favorite, escargot.
Italy is the country where pizzas were born and are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And the “liquid” served, a must with every meal, is wine. I asked several restaurant owners and servers what made real Italian pizzas so delicious. The answer was always the same: “We use fresh tomatoes, fresh cheese, homemade fresh dough”.
I went with those two paragraphs to get to the point of this column. Those countries were impeccably green with well-kept highways, and right-of-ways, both public and private, were obviously taken care of with pride. I never saw any areas dying brown from intentionally being sprayed with defoliant “killer juice”.
Just the other day, riding over the county, I was surprised to see just how “well” the Georgia Department of Transportation has sprayed the killer juice on “their” right-of-ways. Even intentionally spraying from the Towaliga Bridge on Hwy. 42 North and off the bridge down in Dyas. Spraying more than the EMC which is intentionally taking a year off spraying letting it grow so they can kill it next year.
Also, obviously having to use an airplane or helicopter, the major power line right-of-ways coming out of Plant Scherer into the county have been sprayed with the killer juice.
Wonder how long before the effects of their spraying will cause lawsuits like the Round Up lawsuits. I get at least one law firm call a day wanting to know if I want to join the lawsuit against the manufacturers of Round Up for the consequences of the spray. I don’t use Round Up.
A couple of years ago, I asked the public relations director with the EMC why they indiscriminately sprayed the defoliant along power lines. The answers were the defoliant is cheaper than using labor and machinery to clear their right-of-ways further saying spraying keeps “your electricity rates lower. It would be very expensive to use labor and machinery to keep our right-of-ways clear of brush and saplings. If we did your electricity rates would rise.”
So, what is the cause of rising electric rates? Need more killer juice?
THE FIRST correct answer to The Question was submitted by Cheryl O’Neal: Dan Pitts Stadium getting a new fieldhouse and stands. Cheryl gets a certificate for single dip at Scoops, Big Peach carwash, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, a dozen donuts from Dunkin. Dairy Queen Blizzard, and a fried green tomato appetizer at Whistle Stop Café.
Here’s this week’s question: As we begin the Cutest Pet in Monroe County contest, who won last year? (Hint: see page 1A)
I HAVE doubts as to whether mail delivery will improve after the front page story in last week’s newspaper. Even after the story revealed the woes, my mail service didn’t improve: not getting mail for two days and then mail sometime in the middle of the night. Often I receive yesterday’s mail today, today’s mail tomorrow.
Excuses for the inadequate job performances at the Forsyth Post Office are so typical of “guvment”. My suggestion: let’s start a letter and email campaign to make our U.S. Senators and Representatives aware of how we are being affected. Wouldn’t be surprised that our stamped mail wouldn’t ever be delivered. You know…retribution.
READ WHERE more speed cameras are going to be installed down in Bibb. Wonder why we don’t have speed cameras in Forsyth? Surely the new Forsyth City Manager and the almost still new Forsyth Police Chief, oh yeah include the mayor and city council, should get together and talk about the possibility.
Once I was in a meeting (not here) when the subject of installing speed cameras was brought up. The subject was like kicking a hive of bees with both the chief and mayor vehemently denying the city had a problem with speeders.
But, when the mayor and council were informed the speed cameras would cost the city nothing and the chief emphasized that speeding fines would increase, all of a sudden they were approved and the system was ordered, hoping for an “overnight” delivery.
P.J. O’Rourke is quoted in The Illustrated Dictionary of Snark: “Feeling good about government is like on the bright side of any catastrophe. When you quit looking on the bright side, the catastrophe is still there”.
Here’s another: “Politics is the art of postponing decisions until they are no long relevant”. Henri Queuille said that. Reminds me of the Forsyth City Council and their or lack of decision on the derelict senior living facility.
GOT A printable comment or want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.