A Stockbridge man intoxicated on several substances wrecked his black 2014 Chevrolet Volt in a ditch around 6 a.m. on July 25. He then walked two miles away to a home on Kent Drive, broke windows, and damaged items on the home’s back deck before jumping over a railing and breaking his leg. 

According to the incident report, deputy Matthew Posey met the homeowner, Willie Colbert, at 24 Kent Drive, who told him the man was still on his deck. Posey went around the back of the home and saw Khourtnea C. Byrd, 37, immediately scramble and jump over the deck railing to flee. Posey chased him and found him on the ground hiding behind a large potted plant. 