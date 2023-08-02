A Stockbridge man intoxicated on several substances wrecked his black 2014 Chevrolet Volt in a ditch around 6 a.m. on July 25. He then walked two miles away to a home on Kent Drive, broke windows, and damaged items on the home’s back deck before jumping over a railing and breaking his leg.
According to the incident report, deputy Matthew Posey met the homeowner, Willie Colbert, at 24 Kent Drive, who told him the man was still on his deck. Posey went around the back of the home and saw Khourtnea C. Byrd, 37, immediately scramble and jump over the deck railing to flee. Posey chased him and found him on the ground hiding behind a large potted plant.
When Posey ordered him to show his hands, Byrd began to yell for help, said that “they” were after him, and begged the deputy to get him to safety. Posey reassured him that he was safe and no one was there to do him harm. When asked why he was running and trying to break into the house, he continually refused to make eye contact and was unsteady and incoherent. Repeatedly stating he needed to get to safety and to please help him. He said he thought he had broken his leg when he jumped. Posey saw his leg bent at an unnatural angle and called EMS.
Blood streaks were on the walls, windows, railing, and back door of the home. There were also three broken windows along the side of the house leading to a basement. Shards of a broken beer bottle remained in one of the windows, and the top of a broken beer bottle was found where Byrd had fallen to the ground. On the deck were several broken flowerpots, other pottery, and a charcoal grill that had been dragged and thrown onto the porch.
While Byrd was surveying the damage, he received a call from dispatch about a single-car accident involving a 2014 Chevrolet Volt around 2 miles from the Kent Drive home. The tag on the vehicle was registered to Khourtnea Byrd. Posey asked him if he had wrecked his car, and Byrd replied that he had because “they” had been after him, and he was so scared it caused him to drive into a ditch.
He initially denied drinking or doing drugs but later recanted and said he had “smoked marijuana and drank a bottle of Hennessy” before driving.
Colbert said he wished to press charges due to the damage to his windows and various items broken on his porch.
Monroe County EMS took Byrd to Navicent Hospital for treatment. Warrants were obtained against him for obstruction, DUI-multiple substances and criminal property damage. Buice Wrecker Service towed away the wrecked vehicle.