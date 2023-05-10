Cpl. Jaleel Brown pulled into the High Falls Road Mini Mart parking lot on a store check on April 7 and inadvertently recovered a stolen vehicle. According to the incident report, Brown noticed an unoccupied black 2020 Nissan Altima with darkly tinted windows. After running the car’s information, Brown learned the car belonged to Maidrenn Faith Daniel of Locust Grove and was without insurance and proper registration. It was also displaying the wrong license plate.
Brown went inside the Mini Mart and yelled out, “Who’s driving the black car parked in front of the store?” No one answered. While walking toward the back of the store, two women and a man walked past him and left the store. Brown then shouted out for the driver of the Nissan and again no one answered.
The store clerk told the corporal the driver was the woman who had just walked out. Brown quickly went outside and saw the three drive off in a tan Hyundai Sante Fe SUV. He caught up to them and made a passenger-side approach on the vehicle which was driven by the man.
As he was getting the man’s license, he said, “Y’all must not have heard me when I asked who was driving the black Altima in front of the store.” They responded they had not. He then asked both women if they were driving the vehicle and they both said they weren’t. Brown told them that if he went back to the store, he would be able to see who was driving.
The rear seat passenger Amanda Leigh Thompson, 35, of Jackson then dropped her head and asked what was wrong. Brown told her the tag belonged on a Ford Escape instead of a Nissan for starters. Thompson acted surprised to hear that but admitted she was the driver. Brown had her step out and took her back to the Mini Mart.
Brown called the Nissan’s owner from the store who said she reported the vehicle stolen to the Locust Grove Police Department after it was not returned upon completion of a rental agreement with RydeShare. Daniel said Thompson rented the vehicle for a weekend and would not return the vehicle. She said she contacted Thompson, who kept making excuses about not returning the vehicle.
Brown ran Thompson’s information and found she had an active warrant for failure to appear out of Spalding County.
Thompson was arrested for receiving stolen property and attempting to conceal the identity of a vehicle. She was processed through booking at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.