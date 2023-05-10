Cpl. Jaleel Brown pulled into the High Falls Road Mini Mart parking lot on a store check on April 7 and inadvertently recovered a stolen vehicle. According to the incident report, Brown noticed an unoccupied black 2020 Nissan Altima with darkly tinted windows. After running the car’s information, Brown learned the car belonged to Maidrenn Faith Daniel of Locust Grove and was without insurance and proper registration. It was also displaying the wrong license plate. 

Brown went inside the Mini Mart and yelled out, “Who’s driving the black car parked in front of the store?” No one answered. While walking toward the back of the store, two women and a man walked past him and left the store. Brown then shouted out for the driver of the Nissan and again no one answered. 