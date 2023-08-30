The Byron Police Department was able to locate a stolen U-Haul trailer after its stolen tag was captured in an image made by a Monroe County Flock camera on Aug. 23. According to the report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Marsh was notified by dispatch around 7 a.m. to be on the lookout for a white 2004 Nissan Titan near the intersection of Zebulon Road and Estes Road.
Marsh spotted the BOLO vehicle pulling a trailer and turning north on Estes Road. Trash and debris were coming out of the pickup truck and trailer. The trailer had no brake lights or turn signals.
At this time there was trash and pieces of debris coming off the vehicle and trailer that it was towing. The trailer also did not have a tag or brake lights or turn signals.
When he reached Estes Road, Marsh turned around and saw the Nissan pull into a random driveway. Marsh turned on his emergency lights and blocked in the pickup. The driver, 30-year-old Benjamin Hunnicutt, got out and started walking to the residence’s back door. Marsh ordered him to stop and Hunnicutt said he was just going to see his friend inside. The deputy handcuffed and arrested him for the stolen trailer tag and an outstanding Bibb County. Sgt. Thomas Haskins arrived and secured Hunnicutt in the rear of his patrol unit.
The homeowner of the Estes Road home came outside curious about all the flashing lights from the patrol vehicles. He told Marsh he didn’t know Hunnicutt and had never seen him. He refused to press charges.
Inside Hunnicutt’s vehicle deputies found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine between the driver’s seat and the center console. There were various items in the truck’s bed and on the trailer including copper wire sheathing, an engine, radiator coils, toolboxes, printers, clothes, bags, and debris that raised suspicions of thefts or burglaries.
The Byron Police Department and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office knew of Hunnicutt possibly being involved with burglaries in their jurisdictions. Byron Police Department was able to locate the actual stolen U-Haul trailer in their county as a result of the arrest of Hunnicutt.
Hunnicutt was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, using a license plate with the intent to conceal, driving while license suspended, and several other traffic violations.