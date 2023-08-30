HUNNICUTT

The Byron Police Department was able to locate a stolen U-Haul trailer after its stolen tag was captured in an image made by a Monroe County Flock camera on Aug. 23. According to the report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Marsh was notified by dispatch around 7 a.m. to be on the lookout for a white 2004 Nissan Titan near the intersection of Zebulon Road and Estes Road. 

Marsh spotted the BOLO vehicle pulling a trailer and turning north on Estes Road. Trash and debris were coming out of the pickup truck and trailer. The trailer had no brake lights or turn signals. 