Let me tell you a story.  It’s a little long, but it has a happy ending.  About 20 years ago a small group of unelected men in Butts County thought it would be a good idea to use taxpayer SPLOST dollars to buy 290 acres of property a half-mile from exit 201 on I-75, a few feet behind a church, adjacent to a neighborhood, and on the shores of High Falls Lake.  They did this with the intention of zoning and marketing this property as commercial and light industrial to attract someone to buy it and develop it to bring jobs to Butts County.

There is nothing illegal here. Many counties in Georgia have an Industrial Development Authority designed to attract jobs and tax revenue with tax incentives and other advantages going to developers as counties compete against one another. Gov. Kemp has done the same thing for Georgia, although he claims not to be picking winners and losers when he doles out Georgia tax dollars.  But that’s a story for another day.