Let me tell you a story. It’s a little long, but it has a happy ending. About 20 years ago a small group of unelected men in Butts County thought it would be a good idea to use taxpayer SPLOST dollars to buy 290 acres of property a half-mile from exit 201 on I-75, a few feet behind a church, adjacent to a neighborhood, and on the shores of High Falls Lake. They did this with the intention of zoning and marketing this property as commercial and light industrial to attract someone to buy it and develop it to bring jobs to Butts County.
There is nothing illegal here. Many counties in Georgia have an Industrial Development Authority designed to attract jobs and tax revenue with tax incentives and other advantages going to developers as counties compete against one another. Gov. Kemp has done the same thing for Georgia, although he claims not to be picking winners and losers when he doles out Georgia tax dollars. But that’s a story for another day.
These 290 acres are in western Butts and the northeast corner of Lamar counties. For 20 years no tax revenue has been generated because the land is owned by government. Residents in both counties paid more taxes to subsidize the purchase of this property and the subsequent loss of tax revenue.
Three different times developers were courted to buy this land and all three walked away. They recognized that the shore of a pristine lake is no place for their development, in each case 3,000,000 square feet of warehouses (approximately the size of 60 football fields).
Since the purchase of this property, warehouses have exploded throughout our country. Just north of us in Henry County dozens of warehouses receive thousands of tractor trailers from Savannah and Brunswick only to ship the goods out across our interstate highways a few hours later.
At exit 205 on I-75 in Butts County, 25,000,000 square feet of warehouses will spring up over the next few years led by Dollar General and Proctor and Gamble. At exit 201, in addition to the property on High Falls Lake, Butts and Lamar Counties have property marketed for another 3,000,000 square feet of warehouses. Three miles farther south at exit 198, trees are being clear cut in hopes of another collection of warehouses and other businesses.
While many of these warehouses will sit empty when business plans change, I know that every time I order something on-line or buy it at a store, a package moves off a shelf at a warehouse. But these warehouses are located directly on I-75, where this type of development is expected. Where Butts County wants to build is on the shore of a 650-acre state park lake, already 90% surrounded by small homes and state park yurts and fished and kayaked and enjoyed by many thousands of visitors each year. The water from High Falls Lake goes over beautiful High Falls as the Towaliga River heads to the Ocmulgee, providing drinking water and recreation for thousands of Georgians downstream.
The latest developer is Hillwood (www.hillwood.com) out of Dallas, Texas, run by the son of Ross Perot. Their local representative is Alex Carr (alex.carr@hillwood.com). Hillwood has already commissioned studies to assess their impact on the community. The study is 150 pages long. You can get your own copy from Stephanie Wagner at Three Rivers Regional Commission (swagner@threeriversrc.com). You can also contact Bob White (bwhite@buttscountyida.com) the executive director of the BCIDA and State Representative Clint Crowe (Clint.crowe@house.ga.gov) who also serves on the BCIDA.
I have read the report and came across these statements. Hillwood South, as it’s called, will generate 1300 tons of solid waste each year. But it’s (apparently) OK because the report says our landfill has room. Hillwood South will generate 3000 additional cars and 1600 additional tractor trailers at exit 201 on Hwy 36 every day. But no road improvements are needed or planned. So they say.
Forty percent of the property will be impervious, meaning that rainwater will run off into retention ponds, wetlands, and High Falls Lake. The water will take with it trash and fuel waste. That’s not in the report.
The warehouses will bring the noise and security lighting typical of this type of development. They’ll bring those intrusions to within 200 feet of Towaliga County Line Baptist Church, multiple residents on Brushy Creek Circle and to the shore of High Falls Lake. All of this is scheduled for completion by 2029.
Now I promised a happy ending. If citizens like you and me contact our elected representatives and commissioners in Monroe, Butts and Lamar counties, we can convince them to speak out against development on High Falls Lake. By contacting Hillwood’s Alex Carr, we can persuade a fourth developer to look elsewhere for their latest warehouse space. By contacting the Georgia DNR, we can encourage them to protect our lake.
By attending the Butts County IDA meeting at the old courthouse on the square on the second Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m., we can convince them to look at this land and lake as the treasure that it is. Maybe it can be additional parkland. Maybe it can provide homes for some of the many workers all these warehouse developments are sure to attract. Maybe our neighbors downstream and our children will appreciate that we preserved as best we could a beautiful lake in Central Georgia and corrected a misguided attempt at development begun more than 20 years ago.
I hope you’ll support our preservation efforts and join me soon for a kayak paddle on High Falls State Park Lake. You can contact me for more information at jpreed57@gmail.com.