Is it racist to use race as the reason to hire/fire someone? Rational people agree - hiring, firing, admitting or selecting someone based on skin color is racist. Doing so violates MLK Jr’s tenet to judge one based on “content of character, not skin color.” Last week, the Dems’ bedrock, racist policy of Affirmative Action (AA) was declared unconstitutional because AA is a policy that uses race as the primary means to hire, fire, and select people. The lawsuit was brought, against Harvard and University of North Carolina, by a group of Asian students who were being discriminated against in favor of Blacks, and other minorities, during the college admission process. How did we get here?
Previous articles, I’ve laid out countless acts of racism committed by the Democrat Party, proving beyond any doubt that Dems have been a vile, racist party since its founding. In case there are new readers, 19th century Dems supported slavery. Every southern state was dominated by and controlled by Dems. When Abraham Lincoln was elected (1860), rather than work with northern abolitionists, the Dems voted to secede and established a country based on slavery. It took America’s bloodiest war to defeat the slavery loving Dems. As a result, slaves received freedom from their Democrat slaveholders (13th Amendment), former slaves received citizenship (14th Amendment), and Blacks received the right to vote (15th Amendment). Southern Dems violently opposed all those new freedoms, and they formed the Ku Klux Klan to keep Blacks “in their place.” And because Dems still dominated the South, they implemented Black Codes and Jim Crow laws specifically designed to disenfranchise Blacks from voting, serving on juries, etc.
Southern Dems implemented “separate but equal” schools, railroad cars, lunch counters, and even drinking fountains. The 1896 Supreme Court (SC) decision, Plessy v. Ferguson, enshrined separate but equal and racial segregation into law which further allowed Dems to discriminate against Blacks, effectively making them second class citizens. Throughout the first half of the 20th century, Black Codes and Jim Crow (implemented by Dems) kept Blacks oppressed. Finally, the SC’s decision Brown v. Board of Education (1954) overturned its previous Plessy decision because (after 58 years) the Court realized that racial discrimination/segregation was unconstitutional. The Brown decision lead to several Civil Rights Acts (of the 1960’s) that effectively ended government sanctioned racist policies. Or did it?
The answer is NO, racist policies continued under a new Democrat term called Affirmative Action (AA). AA was initially two Executive Orders (signed by JFK and LBJ) that included provisions which required government contractors to take “affirmative action” to ensure employees are hired and treated fairly without regard to race, creed, color, or national origin. All good and well, right? At first it was good but gradually AA moved from a policy that insured minorities received fair and equal consideration, to a policy that used skin color to favor minorities.
Nevertheless, in the 1960’s and 70’s, few Whites complained about AA because most Whites recognized that Blacks had been victims of decades of discrimination and unequal (inferior) treatment in areas such as education, employment, housing, etc. As practiced, AA went too far. It became racist by using racism and discrimination to overcome racism and discrimination. It used skin color to favor Blacks (primarily) and other minorities over Whites. To make the policy worse, almost every group (women, gays, Hispanics, Muslims, transgenders, Hindus, handicapped/disabled, etc.) was considered a minority, thus given preference over the excluded groups (Asians, Whites, and Christians). People learned that if they could identify as one of those minority groups, they would receive priority treatment. Bonus points awarded if able to identify as more than one – such as a black, handicap, gay woman. As a result, the Dems used race (and gender) to emplace some of the most incompetent people imaginable - Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hired because she identifies as a Native American (She’s Caucasian.); Rachel Dolezal identified as Black to get hired (She’s White.); and Karine-Jean Pierre (KJP) identifies as a female lesbian, black, immigrant journalist (She lacks competence and intelligence.)
Normal people realized that Affirmative Action was immoral. It’s wrong to favor one person/one group over another based on skin color or on some physical feature we’re born with. While I’m sure most Blacks have examples of being discriminated against, so do many Whites. In the 1980’s, I wasn’t hired for a federal job because, though I scored very high on the test, the recruiter told me I didn’t score high enough for my skin color. Yes, I was peeved because I knew that some minority, who scored lower, would get the position I sought. (Note - unlike you Dems, I’m not a victim.) As far back as the early 1970’s, everyone knew that minorities (mostly Blacks) were given preferential treatment due to skin color. As a result, any Black in any position of authority was looked at sideways – “Were they the most competent and qualified (hopefully but not always) or were they hired because of skin color.” Yes, it’s an ugly attitude but what can be expected when skin color (not competency) is used as the determining factor for employment or admission (to schools).
Just like the SC found Plessey to be unconstitutional, and threw it out (in 1954); the SC found AA to be unconstitutional, and threw it out. The Court determined that AA was racist because AA used race/gender/ethnicity to discriminate against others of different race/gender/ethnicity. You’d be wrong to think everyone is happy that the SC threw out such a racist policy. The Dems are absolutely livid, enraged, and “damned” the Court because they’re no longer allowed to discriminate based on skin color. I know you Dems don’t want to answer this question: Isn’t merit and competency a better criterion to hire someone instead of skin color? According to Dems, the answer is NO. Dems demand to use race as the principle reason to hire, fire, and admit (to school) someone. After all, they’ve been racists since their beginning. Even now after the Court’s decision, KJP (the White House’s spokeswoman) thinks that racial preference is a constitutional right that allows Dems to use race to discriminate - proving Dems must be defeated, not compromised with.
Final Thought: In regards to ending Affirmative Action, Chief Justice John Roberts said it best, “the way to stop discriminating on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruled to stop discriminating on the basis of race.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column for the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.