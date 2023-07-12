Sloan Oliver

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS

Is it racist to use race as the reason to hire/fire someone? Rational people agree - hiring, firing, admitting or selecting someone based on skin color is racist. Doing so violates MLK Jr’s tenet to judge one based on “content of character, not skin color.” Last week, the Dems’ bedrock, racist policy of Affirmative Action (AA) was declared unconstitutional because AA is a policy that uses race as the primary means to hire, fire, and select people. The lawsuit was brought, against Harvard and University of North Carolina, by a group of Asian students who were being discriminated against in favor of Blacks, and other minorities, during the college admission process. How did we get here?