Courthouse fireworks

Storms postponed but didn’t stop Forsyth’s fireworks show on Saturday night. Forsyth Main Street waited until the rain and lightning passed at about 10 p.m. to unleash its Independence Day pyrotechnics from behind City Hall. The pre-fireworks concert was well attended but many attendees fled due to the storm. A faithful remnant hid under canopies of downtown restaurants and businesses to enjoy the show. (Photo/Will Davis)