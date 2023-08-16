Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER 

Have you experienced a power outage recently? Losing your lights, a/c and water is distressing to say the least. Let’s face it, when a storm hits us, it moves us out of our comfort zone. Whether it’s a rain storm, or a spiritual storm that comes to try to shipwreck our faith in God, there’s one thing you can count on–storms will come!