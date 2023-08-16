Have you experienced a power outage recently? Losing your lights, a/c and water is distressing to say the least. Let’s face it, when a storm hits us, it moves us out of our comfort zone. Whether it’s a rain storm, or a spiritual storm that comes to try to shipwreck our faith in God, there’s one thing you can count on–storms will come!
In Mark 4:35-41, we are given tremendous insight on how to survive a storm that will test our faith in God. When we read these verses we learn that after a long day of teaching, Jesus said to his disciples, “Let’s cross to the other side of the lake.” With Jesus already in the boat, they left the crowd behind and set sail for their new destination, But soon a fierce storm came up, and high waves were filling the boat with water.
The storm was so fierce the disciples thought they were going to drown. While the storm raged, Jesus was sound asleep in the stern of the boat. The disciples were in a state of panic! They woke Jesus up and said, “Teacher, do you not care that we are about to die?” Let me ask you a question, “Have you ever questioned God’s love and concern for you?” The storms of life have a way of revealing if our hearts are filled with doubt, or trust in God.
As we read this account, we see that the disciples were overcome with doubt and fear. But in the hour of their greatest distress, Jesus rebuked the raging wind and massive waves. When Jesus rebuked the storm, He said, “Peace, be still.” Immediately the storm ceased. Notice that Jesus calmed more than just a savage storm. He also calmed the storm inside his disciples. Jesus gave them the supernatural peace they needed to calm their troubled minds. He used a turbulent storm to teach his disciples to trust God in all situations.
So how should we position ourselves when a storm comes? Here are some guiding principles that have helped me over the years. When you are being tossed by the storms of life, never forget that Jesus is in the boat with you. Never doubt that He cares. Last but not least, let the peace of God free your mind from any tormenting fear. None of us are immune from the storms of life. But always remember this reassuring promise from Jesus: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” John 14:27 ESV.