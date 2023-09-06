After almost three hours on the bus to travel to the Riverside Military Academy, the Stratford Eagles wasted no time in their 57-14 victory. They scored 37 points in the first quarter and never looked back.
The win improved them to 2-0 for the fourth season in a row, including the last two under Head Coach Chance Jones.
Included in the offensive onslaught was a 25-yard touchdown pass from Connor Fitzpatrick to Jayshown Williams. Fitzpatrick rolled to his left and forced the man covering Williams to commit to the run, which allowed an easy pitch and catch for the score.
Cope Smith also scored on a touchdown run that was designed to go outside. Smith broke it across the middle against the grain and forced his way in.
Coach Jones got to play many of his younger players, including Chase Crowder, who scored on a 14-yard run, and Jaxen Justice, who found the endzone from 24 yards out.
Fitzpatrick threw two touchdowns in limited duty. Griffin Moore registered a safety on defense, Sanford Horne forced a fumble, and Brooks Garner had a pick. Overall, they held Riverside to under 100 yards of total offense.
The Eagles will be back at home this Friday night against the Brookwood School Warriors. The GIAA school is from Thomasville, Georgia, and is 2-1 with an offense averaging 39 points per game.