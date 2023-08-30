James Groves

James Groves carries the ball for the Stratford Eagles in their 35-13 win over Westfield. (Photo Mark Powell)

 Mark S Powell

Stratford Head Coach Chance Jones knew his opponent well. Jones played for the Westfield Hornets when his dad, Ronnie, was the head coach. During his senior season at the Perry school in 2001, Jones rushed for 855 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

After taking his first Stratford team to the state finals last year, Coach Jones opened the 2023 season against his former team on a triumphant note with a 35-13 victory. 