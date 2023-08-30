Stratford Head Coach Chance Jones knew his opponent well. Jones played for the Westfield Hornets when his dad, Ronnie, was the head coach. During his senior season at the Perry school in 2001, Jones rushed for 855 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
After taking his first Stratford team to the state finals last year, Coach Jones opened the 2023 season against his former team on a triumphant note with a 35-13 victory.
Stratford's Cope Smith started the scoring with a 12-yard run, and the Eagles also scored on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Connor Fitzpatrick to Nathan Haskell. Smith finished with three rushing touchdowns to power the Eagle attack.
The Eagles went into halftime with a 21-7 lead but also had the knowledge that Westfield had come back the week before against Deerfield-Windsor. Stratford's defense did not let that happen, and the Eagles walked off victorious.
They will be on the road this weekend against Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville and look to open the season 2-0 for the third consecutive year.