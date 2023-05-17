Stratford senior Marshall Butler signed a letter of commitment to play golf for Wofford College earlier this month. Marshall is a four-year letter-winner for the Eagles. He has been a member of two Region Championships teams, Runner-up Area Low Medalist in 2022 and All-State 2022, as voted on by coaches. Marshall was the youngest golfer to win the 73-year-old Peach Blossom Invitational in 2022, along with his partner. He tied for 44th in the State Amateur. (Photo/Stratford)
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Ingram: ‘If y’all want ... war, we’ll go to war’
- Mathis: I’m shocked and disappointed
- Family Circus? Bogulski arrested again; LEOs relieved for feeding him
- Local doc buys Juliette Mill for wedding venue
- Hayden Persons is an everyday hero
- Incident Reports
- High Falls man says girlfriend ran away in his BMW
- Forsyth man blames neighbor for turkey's feather loss
Most Popular
Articles
- Ingram: ‘If y’all want ... war, we’ll go to war’
- Mathis: I’m shocked and disappointed
- Local doc buys Juliette Mill for wedding venue
- Ex-Gray mayor shoots self as deputies execute warrant
- Family Circus? Bogulski arrested again; LEOs relieved for feeding him
- Forest Hills is first in Macon to leave UMC
- Mother of Year nearly died caring for daughter
- Sheriff: MP shooting hoax was ‘swat’ revenge
- Thoughts on pigs, cows and other criminals
- Facebook date at High Falls park goes way wrong
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!