Letter of commitment

Stratford senior Marshall Butler signed a letter of commitment to play golf for Wofford College earlier this month. Marshall is a four-year letter-winner for the Eagles. He has been a member of two Region Championships teams, Runner-up Area Low Medalist in 2022 and All-State 2022, as voted on by coaches. Marshall was the youngest golfer to win the 73-year-old Peach Blossom Invitational in 2022, along with his partner. He tied for 44th in the State Amateur. (Photo/Stratford)