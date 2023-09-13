Bobby Noblitt

Bobby Noblitt runs to the end zone in Stratford's win over Brookwood Friday. (Photo courtesy William Hanley/Eagle Action Pics)

The Stratford Eagles utilized their running game to remain undefeated in 2023 (3-0) with a 45-26 win over the Brookwood Warriors. The Eagles amassed 407 rushing yards to bludgeon their opponent as Stratford prepares to face St. Anne Pacelli this week in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game. 

With Stratford trailing 7-0 early, running back Cope Smith tied the game with a 35-yard touchdown run. Smith followed his blockers to the right of the formation and then broke back to the middle, where he easily outraced the Warrior defensive backs to the endzone. 