The Stratford Eagles utilized their running game to remain undefeated in 2023 (3-0) with a 45-26 win over the Brookwood Warriors. The Eagles amassed 407 rushing yards to bludgeon their opponent as Stratford prepares to face St. Anne Pacelli this week in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game.
With Stratford trailing 7-0 early, running back Cope Smith tied the game with a 35-yard touchdown run. Smith followed his blockers to the right of the formation and then broke back to the middle, where he easily outraced the Warrior defensive backs to the endzone.
Billy Noblitt joined the rushing attack a few moments later with a handoff from his wingback position. His 27-yard touchdown set up the Eagles go-ahead score.
The Eagles' defense entered the fray next. The Warriors ran a formation that sent five eligible receivers into the Eagle secondary. The defensive was so tight that the Warrior quarterback was forced to throw into double coverage. Defensive back Jayshon Williams left his man, picked off the pass, and took it 30 yards for the score.
The Eagle offense kept pounding the ball on the ground from multiple formations. Quarterback Connor Fitzpatrick handed the ball to Chase Crowder on a jet-action play for 29 yards. Fitzpatrick went back to Noblitt on a counter and scampered 49 yards for a touchdown.
The most impressive rushing play was near the end of the game. The Eagle offensive line opened a gaping hole for Smith, and when he got to the second level, he broke two would-be Warrior tackles before stiff-arming a defensive back into the next area code.
Cope finished with 166 yards on 21 carries, while Noblitt added 161 yards on 14 carries. They each scored two touchdowns. On defense, Griffin Moore had two tackles for loss and a forced fumble that Nathan Haskell recorded.
The win left the Eagles to prepare for their nemesis, the St. Anne Pacelli Vikings, who defeated Mount de Sales 48-7 on Friday. In the championship game last year at Mercer's Five Star Stadium, the Vikings won 10-0. This week will be Stretford's opportunity to respond.