Forsyth city councilman Julius Stroud and his wife Yvonne are moving to Colorado. The Reporter learned this after both Strouds missed a meeting of the Forsyth Housing Authority on Tuesday, on which they both serve. Julius Stroud said he is resigning from the authority for the move. Then Mrs. Stroud’s resignation from her teaching job at T.G. Scott Elementary was approved by the BOE on Tuesday too. 