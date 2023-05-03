God has always had a remnant of true believers who refuse to compromise or deny their faith in Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord, and they cherish the truths found in God’s Word. But even among God’s true uncompromising believers, there is a virtue that we must never forsake. What is it? It is the virtue of courage. If you are a Christian, are you willing to take a bold stand for your faith in Christ in today’s society? Unfortunately, some Christians are characterized as “timid or embarrassed believers “when it comes to sharing the gospel.
Who is the timid, embarrassed believer? I believe this describes any Christian who has bypassed the opportunity to share the “Gospel of Jesus Christ” with others. Some hesitate to share the gospel because they don’t want to be confronted, or rebuked, by someone who embraces an irreverent, “woke” culture. Or maybe they are too timid to speak up, because they fumbled in sharing the gospel message. As a result, they now feel to embarrassed to try again.
I know for certain that I do not want to stand before Christ someday, and hear Him say, “Why didn’t you tell others about Me, and my saving grace?” Am I going to say I was too timid or embarrassed to do so? As Christians, we can’t afford to hide our light under a basket. There are too many people that need us! If not you, who? If not now, when? Our pastors can’t do it all.
Just as there was a call upon the first disciples of Jesus to proclaim the gospel, there are people today that God is calling to bear witness of His eternal truth and His plan of salvation. God loves using ordinary people to do extraordinary things. He has used fishermen, shepherds and a host of people from ordinary places in life
As you finish reading this article, I encourage you to meditate upon this scripture: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life” (John 3:16 ESV). God can use you and me to rescue the perishing! This week, and in the days to come, share the gospel of Jesus Christ with confidence and unwavering faith!
Carolyn Martel, who retired as the long-time advertising manager for the Reporter in 2021, still writes a weekly column for the newspaper. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net