Carolyn Martel

Carolyn Martel

God has always had a remnant of true believers who refuse to compromise or deny their faith in Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord, and they cherish the truths found in God’s Word. But even among God’s true uncompromising believers, there is a virtue that we must never forsake. What is it? It is the virtue of courage. If you are a Christian, are you willing to take a bold stand for your faith in Christ in today’s society? Unfortunately, some Christians are characterized as “timid or embarrassed believers “when it comes to sharing the gospel.

Who is the timid, embarrassed believer? I believe this describes any Christian who has bypassed the opportunity to share the “Gospel of Jesus Christ” with others. Some hesitate to share the gospel because they don’t want to be confronted, or rebuked, by someone who embraces an irreverent, “woke” culture. Or maybe they are too timid to speak up, because they fumbled in sharing the gospel message. As a result, they now feel to embarrassed to try again.