ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
The other night the county commissioners’ meeting room was packed, standing room only. The reason, the commissioners were honoring a group, passing out plaques and reading a proclamation honoring local volunteer firefighters who had served 30 years or more with the county fire department. Ideal for some “good press” and community relations for “They Think They Are The Fabulous Five”. The presentations were the first item on the commission agenda just after commission roll call.
As soon the presentations and photos were made it was like someone yelled fire and firefighters and family members were “excused” and exited. The room was empty except for me. When crowds show up for those being honored, put the presentations as the last item on the agenda at least the commissioners will have an “audience”.
The reason I bring this up, often county commissioners, county elected officers, city council members do not attend such functions as chamber of commerce business after hours and monthly breakfast. I guess that they have already been elected just don’t feel any obligation to be social.
Let’s twist it around. The Forsyth City Council was going to participate in Georgia Cities Week, inviting a group of Mary Persons students to attend a city council meeting, and then the council members would watch as students participated in a “mock” city council meeting.
Well, guess what? The city council couldn’t hold a city council meeting like they were expected because only one city council member, Mike Dodd, showed up therefore no quorum, no meeting. Councilman Julius Stroud showed up late. Since only two council members bothered to show, city government could do no business for the students to see. So students held their own “council” meeting which from what I have heard brought up several issues. The real council, if they had showed up, could have learned something! At least the students showed up.
I FOUND the 97 county-issued building permits in March very interesting. Twenty three building permits were issued to Luxe Homes at 50 South Jackson. That must be the development planned on land sold by county commissioner member George Emami next to Animal Medical Clinic.
PLANNING ON attending The Backlot Players performance of “Five Tellers Dancing In The Rain” at the Rose Theater. First performance is Friday night May 12 and other night performances on the 13th, 19th and 20th with curtains rising at 7:30 p.m. There will be afternoon performances May 14 and 21 at 2:30.
FROM WHAT I have been hearing, there is a very definitive split under way within the United Methodist Church all over the state and maybe elsewhere. Methodists are notorious at moving their pastors like figures on a chess board. Baptists keep ’em as long as they can if the pastor is “good”.
I have heard via the grapevine that the situation with the Forsyth UMC is not unique here in Forsyth. It is pastor-moving time all over Georgia. Guess the Methodist believe familiarity breeds contempt.
I have heard they are shutting the doors of the First United Methodist Church in Swainsboro, my hometown. I was a member of the Swainsboro First Baptist Church and the competition for souls with the Methodist was which preacher ended their Sunday sermon first.
TALKED TO Doug Justice who is going to be at the Forsyth’s Farmers Market which opens this Friday at a new location at The Old Mill Market behind the Robins Federal on East Adams Street and today he plans on being there with his selection fresh vegetables. Of course I will be tasting Doug’s boiled peanuts qualifying whether you should buy one or two bags.
THE ANSWER to last week’s The Question was that the new proposed county zoning ordinance would require subdivisions with an HOA and 25 or more homes to build a 30,000 square foot playground. Teresa Hobbs was the first with the correct answer. She receives a certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, slice of Jonas Pizza, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Big Peach carwash, fried green tomato appetizer at Whistle Stop in Juliette and single dip at Scoops.
Here’s The Question for this week: What kind of business is commissioner George Emami planning to build in the Indian Springs Industrial Park. First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
WONDER IF the new beer “invented” by Fox City using purified recycled water could be the water the city wants to dump down to the Ocmulgee River? According to the “news” story, Fox City worked with the private company which runs the City of Forsyth and Monroe County water systems to develop the water the brewery is going to use.
Wonder if the company suggested/considered using the polluted water the city of Forsyth is going to pipe down to the Ocmulgee River? Just wondering.
Revival is the name of the beer and guess I’ll have to try a pint.
THIS FROM “The Devil’s Dictionary: “Eulogy, n: Praise of a person who has either the advantages of wealth and power , or the consideration to be dead”.
WANT TO submit a printable comment or answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net.