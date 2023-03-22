Clay Tippins and Tommy Moon

Clay Tippins and Tommy Moon, both of Juliette, enjoy firing AR-15s from Tippins’ company Primary Weapons. A former Navy Seal, Tippins has offered a free training session at his Juliette farm to whoever wins the $1,400 gun.

Everyone who subscribes or renews to The Monroe County Reporter through April 15 will have a chance to win a brand-new AR-15 from Primary Weapons, one of two gun companies owned by Clay Tippins of Juliette. The .556cal Pro rifle has a value of $1,400.

Tippins is a former Navy Seal who ran for governor in 2018. He will also offer the winner of the AR-15 a free Navy Seal-style training session at his Juliette farm.