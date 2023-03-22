Everyone who subscribes or renews to The Monroe County Reporter through April 15 will have a chance to win a brand-new AR-15 from Primary Weapons, one of two gun companies owned by Clay Tippins of Juliette. The .556cal Pro rifle has a value of $1,400.
Tippins is a former Navy Seal who ran for governor in 2018. He will also offer the winner of the AR-15 a free Navy Seal-style training session at his Juliette farm.
To be eligible for the Reporter’s drawing for the AR-15 from PWS, subscribe or renew by April 15. The drawing will be on Tax Day, April 15. Tippins and the Reporter are also celebrating the First and Second Amendments by offering a 15 percent discount to Reporter readers on all their products. Just call 994-2358 or email business@mymcr.net to receive a discount code that will give readers 15 percent off guns and accessories from Tippins’ companies, PWS and Lone Wolf. To see what the companies offer, see their websites at www.primaryweapons.com and www.lonewolfdist.com.