ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
I ran out of space in last week’s column and had to cut “commissioners’ unattributed comments”, so I am starting this column with those comments: “Father God”; “Let’s get down to business”; “We had a little bit of confusion”; “That’s right”; “I’ll be honest with you”; “I put the olive branch out there”; “We’ll be praying”; “I’m playing devil’s advocate”; “This is kinda where I was going”; “Just a little devil’s advocate”; “That’s how we think”; “what I am thinking about”; “You got your marching orders”; “That’s where I am at”; “To be honest with you”; “A small addition to what you were saying”; “We are just a pass thru”.
The commissioners were at their first of the month meeting last night. They were to make appointments to the Central Georgia Joint Development Authority and to the Development Authority of Monroe County.
Also on the county agenda was to approve subdivision plats for Deer Creek Manor, Bolingbroke Estates and Dyas Farms. Subdivisions are replacing cow pastures and new homes are replacing cow patties and mushrooms.
Just possible a decision will have been made to proceed with the demolition of the falling-down former Fallsview Restaurant that the county wants to turn into a fire station.
If you are going into the Monroe County Courthouse or cavort in the halls, the cameras in the courthouse were on the agenda to be discussed upgrading.
I am sure there will be complete coverage of the city and county’s meetings.
WONDER if while in Italy Forsyth’s Mayor put together a deal to transport Forsyth’s dirty water to the Italians. Wonder what the mayors of Rome, Florence, Venice and Lake Cuomo thought of the mayor’s suggestion. I’ve been to those towns plus many more, and I don’t think the Italians want their water and more polluted.
Hey, maybe the mayor worked a deal to swap Forsyth’s water for Italian vino.
Over at Monday nights’ Forsyth City Council meeting there was supposed to be a vote approval and acceptance of roads and infrastructure for Manor at Montpelier Phase two.
The council and mayor having raised the hotel/motel tax up to 7 percent, the Convention and Visitor Bureau is on the agenda to present the quarterly report assuming where the money is going to be spent to attract visitors to Forsyth’s hotels and motels. The council has to approve the appointment of Sam Pate; to CVB board.
Most interesting is that three of Forsyth’s hotels/motel have been late paying their hotel /motel tax: Comfort Suites, LaQuinta Inn and Clarion Pointe. There are penalties added to the tax bills and each of the three indicated they would pay immediately.
On approval by the council, are two invoices were paid: Davis Plumbing $28,111 and Macon Tractor $90,850.
There are several other items on the agenda that will make headlines. Maybe front page.
THE first correct answer to “The Question” came from Marcia Linton identifying 1988 as the year Spanky Beck opened Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Marcia receives a certificate for dairy Queen Blizzard, car wash at Big Peach, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, dozen Dunkin Donuts, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Dairy Queen Blizzard and a single dip at Scoops.
Here’s The Question for this week: This year is the __th Forsythia Festival? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
THIS past Saturday kicked off The Forsythia Festival with the food truck frenzy and the car show. Crowds were great obviously anticipating this weekends’ full-blown festival. This week’s Reporter has a complete section on the Forsythia Festival, what’s going on downtown all around the square Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Shaping up to be the biggest Forsythia Festival ever.
THERE IS A rumor going around that the Monroe County Cattlemen’s Association is going to be on the square selling their famous, super thin rib-eye steak sandwiches.
ON THE: lighter side from George Carlin: “I finally figured out what e-mail for. It’s for communicating with people you’d rather not talk to.” One more from George: “Cigarette companies market heavily to young people. They need young customers because their product kills the older ones. It is the only product that, if used as intended, kills the consumer.”
GOT a printable comment, want to answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net
