Subscribe, renew by Friday for chance at AR-15

This Friday, April 14 is the deadline to subscribe or renew to the Reporter for a chance to win a brand-new AR-15 from Primary Weapons, one of two gun companies owned by Clay Tippins of Juliette. The .556cal Pro rifle has a value of $1,400. Tippins is a former Navy Seal who ran for governor in 2018. He is offering the winner of the AR-15 a free Navy Seal-style training session at his Juliette farm.
To be eligible for the Reporter’s drawing for the AR-15 from PWS, subscribe or renew by April 14. Call 994-2358 or go to www.mymcr.net to subscribe or renew. The drawing will be on Tax Day, April 15. Tippins and the Reporter are also celebrating the First and Second Amendments by offering a 15 percent discount to Reporter readers on all products. The discount code is Monroe15 for Tippins’ companies. See what the companies offer at www.primaryweapons.com and www.lonewolfdist.com.