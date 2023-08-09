Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER 

Greg Laurie is an American author, pastor and evangelist. In his book, “Life. Any Questions?” he shares several quotes from successful people that are quite revealing. Actor Harrison Ford is quoted as saying, “You only want what you ain’t got.” When asked, “What ain’t you got” he responded, “peace.” Pop icon Madonna was asked the question: “Are you a happy person?” She replied, “I am a tormented person. I have a lot of demons I’m wrestling with. But I want to be happy. I have moments of happiness. I’m working towards knowing my   myself and I’m assuming that will be bring me happiness.” 