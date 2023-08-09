Greg Laurie is an American author, pastor and evangelist. In his book, “Life. Any Questions?” he shares several quotes from successful people that are quite revealing. Actor Harrison Ford is quoted as saying, “You only want what you ain’t got.” When asked, “What ain’t you got” he responded, “peace.” Pop icon Madonna was asked the question: “Are you a happy person?” She replied, “I am a tormented person. I have a lot of demons I’m wrestling with. But I want to be happy. I have moments of happiness. I’m working towards knowing my myself and I’m assuming that will be bring me happiness.”
Eddie Murphy told People Magazine: “I don’t think there is anyone who feels like there isn’t something missing in their life. No matter how much money you make, or how many cars or houses you have, or how many people you make happy, life isn’t perfect for anybody.” One of the last things Elvis Presley wrote was a note that he crumpled up and threw away. It read, “I feel so alone sometimes. The night is quiet for me. I’d love to be able sleep. I am glad that everyone is gone now. I’ll probably not rest. I have no need for all this. Help me, Lord.”
When you read these accounts, it becomes clear that fame and wealth cannot fill the God-shaped void in our lives. There’s an emptiness in our souls that only a relationship with God can fill. When we repent our sins, and accept Jesus in our Savior and Lord, He will transform our lives and fill our empty souls with His joy and peace. Jesus said, “Come unto Me, all you who labor and heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11: 28-30).
Only God can fill the emptiness in souls. Have you found this to be true? May we never forget this sobering truth: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Mark 8:36).