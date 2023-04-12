Lady Justice

Lady Justice

Reece's Pieces

According to the American Bar Association, there are currently 1,116,967 lawyers practicing in the United States. That equates to about one attorney for every 300 people. More than any other country. They’re everywhere. We see their stern honest faces smiling down on us from signs high above the interstate. We watch them standing atop 18-wheelers on TV commercials shouting out big numbers over the roar of passing traffic. We see them wet taking an important call about a wreck involving an injured driver while soaping up in the shower. They may not be of the people but they sure are for the people.