According to the American Bar Association, there are currently 1,116,967 lawyers practicing in the United States. That equates to about one attorney for every 300 people. More than any other country. They’re everywhere. We see their stern honest faces smiling down on us from signs high above the interstate. We watch them standing atop 18-wheelers on TV commercials shouting out big numbers over the roar of passing traffic. We see them wet taking an important call about a wreck involving an injured driver while soaping up in the shower. They may not be of the people but they sure are for the people.
Every year the number of lawsuits crowding the courts of our country is increasing at an amazing pace. Out of every 1,000 American citizens, nearly 75 of them are currently going through some phase of a lawsuit. Many of these legal confrontations are frivolous.
Frivolous lawsuits are legal actions that lack merit or have no reasonable chance of success. They typically aim to extract financial settlements or gain media attention rather than truly seeking justice. They waste time, money, and resources that could otherwise be used for legitimate legal disputes. They don’t merely clog up the court system, they also undermine public trust in our legal system.
There are many examples of frivolous lawsuits, including cases where individuals sue fast-food restaurants over spilled hot coffee or for using too much ice in their drinks. Some even sue people for absurd reasons like claiming they caused a UFO or Big Foot sighting. After the famous McDonald’s hot coffee incident in 1992, everyone from litigious monkeys to prison inmates with split personalities has tried to take advantage of our court system.
Ironically, the McDonald’s case was unfairly thought of as an example of frivolous litigation in the public eye. Everyone knows that coffee is hot and can burn you. The well-publicized lawsuit seemed ridiculous to all that followed it on the evening news. ABC News called the case “the poster child of excessive lawsuits”.
Stella Liebeck was 79 years old when she went through an Albuquerque, N.M. McDonald’s drive-thru sitting in the passenger seat of her nephew’s ’89 Ford Probe and ordered a 49-cent cup of coffee. Her nephew pulled into a parking spot so she could add cream and sugar, but his Ford had no cup holders. Liebeck instead placed the cup between her knees and as she was trying to pry off the plastic lid, the entire cup of hot liquid spilled into her lap. Her cotton sweatpants immediately absorbed the 190-degree coffee and held it tightly against her skin, giving her third-degree burns. It was later revealed that McDonald’s coffee at that time was 30-40 degrees hotter than other restaurants and that they had received over 700 previous complaints.
Liebeck was hospitalized for eight days. Her burns required skin grafts and it took her two years to recover. To help with expenses, she asked the cooperate giant for $20,000. The company made a counteroffer of $800. When McDonald’s refused to raise its offer, the elderly woman then retained a lawyer.
A 12-person jury reached its verdict on Aug. 18, 1994, that found that McDonald’s was 80 percent responsible for the incident. They awarded Liebeck $200,000 in compensatory damages, which was reduced to $160,000. In addition, they awarded her $2.7 million in punitive damages. According to The New York Times, the jurors arrived at this figure from her lawyer’s suggestion to penalize McDonald’s for two days of coffee revenues, about $1.35 million per day. The judge reduced punitive damages for a total of $640,000. The decision was appealed by both parties, but they settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Liebeck used the money for in-house nursing care to help her through her few remaining years.
And then there’s the story of the slick high-dollar Charlotte lawyer who back in the early 2000s bought a box of high-dollar cigars and had them insured against fire. Then, after the first premium was paid, every evening for the next few weeks he put a flame to the tip of one of those expensive stogies and enjoyed a nice leisurely smoke after dinner.
When he smoked the 24th and final cigar, he filed a claim against the insurance company because his cigars had been destroyed “in a series of small fires”. The insurance company balked at paying the claim arguing that the cigars had been consumed in the way in which they were intended.
The lawyer then sued the company and won because there was not a clause in the policy defining an “unacceptable fire”. The judge agreed and the insurance company coughed up $15,000. A sum much cheaper than an appeal.
As soon as the lawyer cashed the check, the insurance company promptly called the sheriff’s office. The lawyer was then arrested and convicted on 24 counts of arson. He was fined and sentenced to two years in prison for the crime of intentionally burning insured property. Score one for justice.
