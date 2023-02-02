Reece's Pieces
A 1964 Chevrolet Impala automobile weighs 3,295 lbs. By the look of old newspaper photographs, Mrs. Angela Cavallo, of Lawrenceville, Ga. weighed around 135 lbs. on Friday, April 11, 1982, when the nearly 60-year-old grandmother lifted an Impala off her trapped son.
Her son, Tony, a high school junior at the time, had squeezed under the chassis of his car when somehow the jack collapsed, and over a ton and a half of weight crushed him instantly beneath the wheel well. It knocked him out cold, but fortunately his mother heard the crash and came running in a panic like any good mother would do.
According to the report published in the Springfield Union (Springfield, Mass.), Mrs. Cavallo said she lifted the car about four inches but was unable to rouse her son, “I was kicking him, saying, ‘Get out, get out,’’” she said.
Little Johnny Edward, 11, was just next door visiting his grandparents when heard the racket and jumped into action. He raced down the street where he found two big guys who rushed to the scene and were able to prop up the jack and pull Tony out. Tony’s mother had held the weight of the car for over five minutes.
He was rushed to the local hospital and then to a neurologist in nearby Decatur. No brain damage was found, and he was back to eating his momma’s biscuits the following Monday with only minor scrapes and bruises.
Mrs. Cavallo told reporters at the time she “was saying prayers” throughout the ordeal and credits her son’s miraculous lack of injuries to the prayers of fellow members of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Although Mrs. Cavallo believed it was God’s strength that saved her son, scientists credit her amazing feat to what they call “hysterical strength.”Supposedly some people display extreme strength when they are in life-and-death situations. A common explanation is that a powerful rush of adrenalin will shoot through their bodies, giving them superhuman strength.
We’ve all heard stories like Mrs. Cavallo’s over the years. Mostly based on hearsay. Witnesses are few if any and scientists admit that studying the phenomenon is extremely difficult due to the rarity of incidents. Incidents that are unrepeatable and with no examinable evidence. Some scientists think that Norepinephrine is a more likely cause of this phenomenon. Most agree, though, that it is theoretically possible for a person to perform astounding feats of strength when it is needed to save a life.
These periods of increased muscle power never last over a few minutes. No one has ever been known to strut around and show off after their sudden burst of energy. No one except the famed Marvel superhero, The Hulk, that is. The Hulk’s strength is always equal to his level of anger and that can last nearly an entire show.
Jack Kirby, the creator of The Hulk, told an interviewer that the inspiration for the character came from a real-life instance of hysterical strength. He explained, “I saw a woman lift a car. Her baby was caught under the running board of this car. The child [had been] playing in the gutter, and he was crawling from the gutter to the sidewalk, and under the running board of this car,” Kirby continued, “His mother was horrified. She looked from the rear window of the car, and this woman in desperation lifted the rear end of the car.”
Most “superhuman” stories are of parents rescuing their children from beneath vehicles but there are times when ordinary soldiers in the heat of battle will take their duties well beyond “above and beyond the call of duty.” Corporal Seyit Seyit Çabuk who was a gunner in the Ottoman Army during World War I lifted three bombshells that weighed over 608 lbs. each a hefty distance to an artillery piece on March 18, 1915. He fired all three rounds at the British ship HMS Ocean. His first two shots missed but the third hit its mark and the HMS Ocean went to the bottom of its namesake. A statue of Cpl. Seyit carrying a shell was erected in 1992, on the Gelibolu Peninsula.
Helicopter pilot and Vietnam veteran Steve Kux who worked on the television show “Magnum P.I.” lost control and crashed his Hughes 500D helicopter into a Hawaiian ditch in 1988. A coworker who everyone called “Tiny” was nearby and able to lift the 1,400 lb. aircraft long enough for Kux to be rescued.
Then in 2011, in Tampa, Fla., University of South Florida college football player Danous Estenor lifted a 3,500 lb. car off a tow truck driver who had been trapped under the rear tire of a 1990 Cadillac Seville. Amazingly, the man suffered only minor injuries.
There are hundreds of stories like those above. Some of them are exaggerated. Some are for-real miracles. Most of y’all know I’m a skinny guy without much happening in the muscle department. But if I get scared enough, I might be able to help you out.
