The Georgia HEART Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, which was established in 2017, lets Georgia tax payers direct part of the taxes they pay to one of 55 rural hospital, including Monroe County Hospital. In 2022 Monroe County Hospital received just over $1 million in money directed to it through the program.

On March 1 Ashley Cleaver of the Monroe County Hospital Foundation arranged a presentation about the Georgia HEART program to inform and remind people about the opportunity it offers to benefit the local hospital with taxes they will be paying anyway. The program has a cap of $75 million that may be directed to the 55 rural hospitals and a limit of $4 million for each hospital. From January-June, Georgia taxpayers may donate $5,000 of taxes owed to Georgia to a rural hospital, and corporations may donate up to 75 percent of their tax liability. After July 1 donations by individuals aren’t limited, but the tax cap for the year is often reached by July 1 or shortly thereafter.