The Georgia HEART Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, which was established in 2017, lets Georgia tax payers direct part of the taxes they pay to one of 55 rural hospital, including Monroe County Hospital. In 2022 Monroe County Hospital received just over $1 million in money directed to it through the program.
On March 1 Ashley Cleaver of the Monroe County Hospital Foundation arranged a presentation about the Georgia HEART program to inform and remind people about the opportunity it offers to benefit the local hospital with taxes they will be paying anyway. The program has a cap of $75 million that may be directed to the 55 rural hospitals and a limit of $4 million for each hospital. From January-June, Georgia taxpayers may donate $5,000 of taxes owed to Georgia to a rural hospital, and corporations may donate up to 75 percent of their tax liability. After July 1 donations by individuals aren’t limited, but the tax cap for the year is often reached by July 1 or shortly thereafter.
Monroe County Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith said donations through Georgia HEART have helped keep Monroe County Hospital open and made the hospital able to upgrade to meet the needs of the community. She said it enabled the hospital to acquire the respiratory equipment so important during the covid surges.
Howell Newton is one of Forsyth’s citizens who has contributed to Monroe County Hospital through the HEART program. He said he personally realized how critical the hospital is to people locally when his father suffered a stroke in 1991. The quick actions of Dr. Pat Smith and the care Newton’s father received at the local hospital over the next 72 hours enabled his father to recover and to live until 2000.
Newton also saw the value of the hospital as a businessman with 150 employees. He said having a local hospital as well as good schools and good law enforcement attracts people to live and work in Monroe County. Newton said he was encouraged to look at the HEART program in 2017 and realized it was a win to be able to direct his Georgia taxes to Monroe County Hospital rather than the state’s general fund in Atlanta. Although initially the program required complicated paper work, that has been significantly simplified.
Jim Kelly, one of the founders of Georgia HEART, said the program has helped rural hospitals weather the storm that closed many of them. Kelly said he came to Georgia as a “Yankee” in 1971, married a Waycross girl in the 1980’s and has come to appreciate rural Georgia. His wife, Lisa, is a CPA and worked with him in finding a way to direct Georgia tax dollars toward rural hospitals. She put together a team to help simplify the process.
“The star of the show is Monroe County Hospital, and the co-star is the community,” said Kelly. “Rural Georgia is the future for quality of life in Georgia; Atlanta is too big.”
Kelly said it is important to designate Monroe County Hospital as the recipient when donating funds through the Georgia HEART program because if not designated funds will go to the neediest of the 55 hospitals that can receive them. There is a limit of $4 million for any one hospital.
Kelly said Monroe County Hospital received $1,025,546 from the HEART program in 2022, funds that were used to buy life-changing equipment and make capital improvements. So far in 2023 Monroe County Hospital has already received $606,000 through Georgia HEART.
Kelly said there is a bill pending in the legislature to increase the cap from $75 million to $100 million, with about $29 million of Georgia taxes already earmarked for HEART in 2023. He said there are also ways for foundations to get federal as well as state tax credits for contributing to rural hospitals.
Kelly said Georgia HEART is working because of the competent people involved in the program. They have taken the convoluted process of directing the tax dollars to rural hospitals and made it something that can be done in five minutes on the Georgia HEART website.
In response to questions, Smith said that if you don’t owe as much tax at the end of the year as anticipated, you can get your money back. You don’t have to be a Monroe County resident to direct funds to Monroe County Hospital, but you do have to owe Georgia taxes.
Kelly said he feels confident the HEART program will continue for at least the next 3-5 years. The program will end if Georgia tax is eliminated.
Smith said there are strict rules on how the money can be used. It can be used for operations but not for executive compensation.