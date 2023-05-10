To the Editor:

enjoyed Melissa Orrison’s article in the “new” Macon-Bibb Reporter about the Bass Road traffic and construction. As the Monroe County representative (and past Chairman) of the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Macon Area Transportation Study (MATS), I have always been interested in the way that local governments and GDOT approaches growth. Monroe County has a seat at the table because of the parts of I-75 and I-475 from the Bibb County line to the interstate merge are in Monroe County and that triangle of land (I call it our little cornfield) includes us in the study.