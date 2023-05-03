A 59-year-old Juliette man was jailed after allegedly twisting his live-in girlfriend’s arm, taking her phone while she called 911 and then setting his own truck on fire while drunk on Sunday, April 30.

According to the incident report, Monroe County deputy Jason O’Steen was dispatched to 361 Christian Road regarding a domestic dispute around 9:25 p.m. He spoke with 63-year-old Tracy Davis who said her live-in boyfriend of 9 years, Eddie Michael Anderson, had been drinking and started a fight with her.