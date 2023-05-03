A 59-year-old Juliette man was jailed after allegedly twisting his live-in girlfriend’s arm, taking her phone while she called 911 and then setting his own truck on fire while drunk on Sunday, April 30.
According to the incident report, Monroe County deputy Jason O’Steen was dispatched to 361 Christian Road regarding a domestic dispute around 9:25 p.m. He spoke with 63-year-old Tracy Davis who said her live-in boyfriend of 9 years, Eddie Michael Anderson, had been drinking and started a fight with her.
He became more and more angry making wild accusations then became aggressive. She said that she started to call 911 when he grabbed her arm, twisted it behind her back then took her phone from her. Davis said that she yelled for her brother Greg who lives in a camper on the property to call 911. Anderson then got into his pickup truck and fled the property. Davis added that Anderson had never acted this way before and had never been violent.
As O’Steen was leaving the call, a vehicle fire was reported near Vulcan Materials at 3582 Pea Ridge Road. Cpl. John Cochran and deputy Justyn Weaver arrived to find a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed by flames.
Dispatch said the information on the truck came back to Eddie Michael Anderson so O’Steen immediately responded. On his arrival, he saw Cochran and Weaver escorting Anderson out of the woods across Pea Ridge Road. Anderson was very unsteady and had to be steadied by Weaver. As he was led to the road, Anderson exclaimed, “Why’d y’all set my truck on fire?” The deputies found him while doing a sweep of the area looking for any occupants of the burning pickup.
As Anderson got closer, O’Steen could smell the odor of gasoline coming from his clothing. The deputy asked him what happened at 361 Christian Road, and he replied in slow, slurred speech, “None of your f***ing business!” His eyelids were droopy, and his eyes were glassy with dilated pupils. O’Steen secured him in the rear of his patrol unit.
O’Steen read him his Miranda rights and asked if he understood them. He said he did. He then asked if he wished to speak and waive his rights. Anderson answered, “I don’t got a f***ing thing to say to y’all!” The deputy then closed the door to his patrol car.
As the Monroe County Fire Department was leaving O’Steen noticed a trail of gasoline going along the truck bed and over and around the gas cap. The deputy also thought it suspicious that the pickup became fully engulfed from front to rear in such a short amount of time.
While on the way to the Monroe County Jail, Anderson said, “How the h*ll am I going to jail when I pulled over because my truck was on fire? That’s my livelihood.” He also said, “How`m I gonna set my truck on fire with all my tools on it?”
Anderson was booked for DUI-refusal, arson, battery and hindering a 911 call. Cochran waited at the scene until Tracy’s Wrecker Service arrived to take away what was left of Anderson’s pickup.