Nearly 500 concertgoers experienced a special treat last Saturday evening at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center: The beautiful acoustic sounds of country music legend Suzy Bogguss.
This was the second time Suzy has performed on the Fine Arts Center stage. Her first visit was before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. This is the fifth time she has played in Forsyth, having done three shows at the Rose Theater. Her first show at the Rose was in May 2013 to a sold-out audience. She said that the Rose was the most intimate setting she’s ever played.
Standing between a talented bass player and guitarist, Bogguss played a mix of folk and blues tunes as well as most of her big country hits. The acoustic trio immediately won over the audience by kicking it off with her hit “Outbound Plane”, and another song she took to the top of the charts in the 1990s, “Hey Cinderella”. Another favorite was Merle Haggard’s “Today I Started Loving You Again”. Her CD “Lucky” is a collection of songs written by Haggard. Bogguss is well-known for doing some first-rate yodeling in some of her songs and the audience cheered loudly when she gave them a sample.
The show ended with a well-deserved standing ovation and most of the audience met the lady with the golden voice in the lobby of the Fine Arts Center for autographs and a few words with the star.