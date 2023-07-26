Nearly 500 concertgoers experienced a special treat last Saturday evening at the Monroe County Fine Arts Center: The beautiful acoustic sounds of country music legend Suzy Bogguss.

This was the second time Suzy has performed on the Fine Arts Center stage. Her first visit was before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. This is the fifth time she has played in Forsyth, having done three shows at the Rose Theater. Her first show at the Rose was in May 2013 to a sold-out audience. She said that the Rose was the most intimate setting she’s ever played.