Sydney Stapleton

Sydney Stapleton has had a very successful senior year, garnering awards and accolades particularly for her vocal talent and skills. She placed first in girl’s solo in All State Chorus and first in the region literary meet for girl’s solo, for example. She has served as president of the Mary Persons Tri-M music honors society and the Thespian honor society. 

Sydney has been on the cheerleading team for four years and has competed at FBLA events. She has been named to All State Chorus and honor choir. Last year she played on the Mary Persons golf team, which she said pushed her out of her comfort zone. She has also maintained her high academic record.