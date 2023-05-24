Sydney Stapleton has had a very successful senior year, garnering awards and accolades particularly for her vocal talent and skills. She placed first in girl’s solo in All State Chorus and first in the region literary meet for girl’s solo, for example. She has served as president of the Mary Persons Tri-M music honors society and the Thespian honor society.
Sydney has been on the cheerleading team for four years and has competed at FBLA events. She has been named to All State Chorus and honor choir. Last year she played on the Mary Persons golf team, which she said pushed her out of her comfort zone. She has also maintained her high academic record.
Next year Sydney will be at Mercer University. She will major in environmental engineering and minor in music. She is looking toward a career in bio fields, such as clean energy. She said that when she visited the Mercer campus it felt like home.
Sydney is the daughter of Bill and Jill Stapleton. She said she has enjoyed her time in Monroe County Schools. She said a priority for her has been finding balance between working hard to make good grades, spending time with friends and being involved in the arts, which is her passion.
Sydney enjoyed the opportunities that All State Chorus and honor choir gave her to meet others from around the state with the same interests and ambitions. When she attended Georgia’s Governors Honors Program last summer she was able to meet the best students in Georgia.
“There was so much to learn from them,” she said.
Sydney took one dual enrollment course at Gordon State College and took a number of Advanced Placement classes offered at Mary Persons. She said the AP classes were challenging.
Her advice to freshmen entering Mary Persons, like her sister, is to “work really hard and try not to compare your self to others. Find what you love to do and pour yourself into that.”
This summer Sydney’s plans are to find a job but to save time for orientation at Mercer and for attending a couple of concerts.