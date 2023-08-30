ON THE PORCH
As Hurricane Idalia bears down on Vidalia, it’s a good time to remember why the government’s push for electric cars is, at best, no panacea, and, at worst, (the default assumption with government) a really dumb thing to do.
First of all, if a hurricane hits and your power goes out, how are you gonna charge your electric car to evacuate? Not easily. It turns out it’s a lot easier to escape a storm if you were smart enough to drive an old-fashioned gas car.
But that’s not the only reason gas cars are superior to electric cars. It appears that Lithium batteries, the kind used in most electronic vehicles, are a big fire hazard. CBS News reports that the number of fires caused by rechargeable batteries in New York City surged from 30 in 2019 to 220 in 2022. Firefighters are warning that lithium-ion battery fires burn longer and hotter than regular car fires and are hard to extinguish safely.
And when hurricanes hit, like this week, it’s especially dangerous. Apparently, scientists are learning that when lithium batteries are exposed to salt water, as will happen in a seaside hurricane, fires often follow.
As Hurricane Idalia approached, Florida’s fire marshal Jimmy Patronis is urging anyone with an electric vehicle to move it to higher ground to prevent it from being exposed to salt water, which can cause deadly fires. So, while leftists tell us that their war on fossil fuels will save the planet, it appears it’s killing the ones for whom the planet was made: people.
•••
Someone asked me over the weekend what happened to the computer of the former Monroe County superintendent who was fired for arranging meet-ups on a homosexual dating app in 2013. The sheriff at the time had told us he sent the computer to some friends at the Secret Service to see if there was anything illegal on it. Apparently, he never got results. Meanwhile, the outgoing superintendent was given a year’s salary (about $140,000 way back then) and landed safely at another job at the state Department of Education RESA (Regional Education Service Agencies) which paid him $94,000 per year. As an aside, if our BOE was interested in cutting spending to avoid raising our taxes (I know, ha ha ha!), they should start with RESA. Do those people to whom we pay generous salaries add anything to our children’s classroom experience? Doubtful.
Anyway, besides never finding out whether anything was on his computer, there’s another question that was never answered. Who sent evidence of the super’s sexual deviations to the Reporter and to WMAZ? The person who got the superintendent fired had created a non-personal email to send us the evidence. So who was it? What was their motive? Who had a beef with the superintendent? Who benefitted from the firing? As much as we uncover and report in this newspaper, there’s still so much we don’t know but should know. After all, all these people work for us. I have my guesses. What are yours?
•••
Well. Forsyth has finally arrived. Once you get a Chick-fil-A, your small town has been placed on the map. We beat our surrounding county seats of Barnesville, Jackson and Gray to Cow Paradise. Best of all, a Chick-fil-A on Hwy. 18 will probably spur more growth on that interchange. It also prevents Lee Street, our beloved Hamburger Hill, from becoming even more congested.
Lots of credit goes to Joyce White, the executive director of the Monroe County Development Authority, for making the deal happen. Having worked for former Gov. Sonny Perdue, Joyce is very well-connected and in fact has Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy’s cell number in her phone. (No don’t ask her for it.)
After many years of inactivity, the Development Authority has now landed in the past year a driver’s license office, a Swint’s candy plant and store, a Chick-fil-A, a tiny homes manufacturing plant, and is negotiating to bring a Fortune 500 company’s distribution center to the Indian Springs park.
Not everything is rosy economically right now though. Check out this week’s Real Estate section of this newspaper and you’ll note that property transfers and building permits are both down in the county. That’s a natural consequence of high-interest rates and inflated real estate values. But once America wises up and starts electing presidents like Ron DeSantis, we can stop this inflation and high interest rates and Monroe County will be poised to boom again, meaning more and better job opportunities for the people of Monroe County.