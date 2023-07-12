LIVING THE DREAM
Having a toddler is a great excuse to do all the fun kid things I want to do myself. I couldn’t resist taking my son Jack to Reptile Rendezvous at the Museum of Arts and Sciences Saturday, July 8.
As we paid our admission at the front desk, the clerk had a snake wrapped around her wrist. In the lobby was a pen with a large tortoise, which was later swapped out for a large yellow snake with beautiful white squares on its back which was coiled up and looked like a fancy pat of butter.
Although I’ve been in Macon a decade and worked in tourism, it was my first actual visit to the Museum of Arts and Sciences. There are a number of hands-on science exhibits for kids and even though they were a little old for Jack now, I know he will love it in a few years.
We saw a reptile show with Jason Clark of Southeastern Reptile Rescue. Known as a snake expert, he assisted law enforcement with snake removal as a middle schooler and later became a police officer. He soon returned to the “safer” career of snake handling.
Southeastern Reptile Rescue specializes in snake and alligator removal and wildlife education classes, such as snake aversion training for dogs.
He educated the audience about the proper way to hold a snake, with palms up, pretending you’re a tree. He had us think about it from the snake’s point of view. As intimidated as most people are by snakes, they are just as intimidated by us because we are bigger than them.
Clark discussed the fact that non-venomous snakes still bite, which surprised many in the audience. He focused on snakes native to Georgia. Georgia has 6 venomous and 41 non-venomous snakes.
As a former policeman, he recommends leaving outside lights on at night to deter crime. As a wildlife expert, he does not recommend it, because the light will attract moths and bugs, which can attract snakes close to your home.
It was interesting to learn about this field and Clark’s enthusiasm was infectious. Even 18-month-old Jack was attentive for most of the program.
Volunteers were chosen from the audience to hold the snakes, and they were about 10 years old. Jack was a little too young, and I was a little too old, but we have a lot to look forward to as he grows up. I’m living the dream as I experience another childhood through him.
Melissa Orrison covers Macon-Bibb for the Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.
