Tara Slaughter

 She’s changing the world one cake at a time. Tara Slaughter, owner of Tara’s Pound Cakes and Bakery, began her baking career in 2017 when her nephew was diagnosed with cancer. To help with his medical expenses she started mixing up delicious desserts for fundraisers. She soon developed a passion for baking using old-fashioned family recipes and those she gets from older folks who no longer bake.

People enjoyed her sweets so much that she started selling them online on Facebook and her website at taraspoundcakes.com. In 2020 she opened a booth at the Forsyth Farmers Market and was there every Friday during the market season until this year when the market was relocated to the Old Mill Market. 