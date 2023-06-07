She’s changing the world one cake at a time. Tara Slaughter, owner of Tara’s Pound Cakes and Bakery, began her baking career in 2017 when her nephew was diagnosed with cancer. To help with his medical expenses she started mixing up delicious desserts for fundraisers. She soon developed a passion for baking using old-fashioned family recipes and those she gets from older folks who no longer bake.
People enjoyed her sweets so much that she started selling them online on Facebook and her website at taraspoundcakes.com. In 2020 she opened a booth at the Forsyth Farmers Market and was there every Friday during the market season until this year when the market was relocated to the Old Mill Market.
Tara said she felt like she would be in direct competition with the Old Mill Market and decided not to participate this year. When The 1823 Artisan Guild learned she would no longer be selling at the market, they invited her to set up her booth in their parking lot across the street from the Forsyth City Hall.
Last Saturday, Tara did just that and sold out in just a few hours. She said the foot and drive-by traffic was even better than the previous location. Produce seller, Robert Willis joined her, and she expects even more vendors to use the guild’s parking lot. She said she will be open at the same hours as the Farmers’ Market.
She was born to Arthur Phillips and Elizabeth Adamson in East Point. Her first job was working as a hostess at Red Lobster while she was still going to East Point High School at the age of 15. She stayed at that position until graduation when she secured a job with International Freight Forwarding at Atlanta Airport. She continued working there even after she moved to Monroe County in 2002 to be with her mother.
She married Perry Slaughter, who is from Forsyth, eight years ago after being introduced by a pair of his cousins. Perry owns Run Fit Sports which has locations in McDonough, Macon and Warner Robins.
Her advice to kids just starting out: “Continue your education. And don’t let anyone stop you from doing what you’re passionate about.”
