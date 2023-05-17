FPD state title team

Members of the FPD state title team are Macy Pierce, Jarrett Ward, Sophia Wrabel, Lucy Bonfim, Ellie Dukes, Hannah Davis, Bowen Matthews, Bella Fritz, Katelynn Jackson, Dakota Heath, Grace Anne Paine, Lainey Jones, Lola Mealor, Addison Kelley, Alexa Economopoulos, Emily Jones, Tate Garrison, Callie Kate Ware, Mary Holland Matthews, Sarah Grace Strickland, Mary James Justice, Laura Chan, Elcee Leslein and Sophie Chan. (Photo courtesy FPD)

The 2023 Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) girls’ state championship soccer game was a rematch of two of the season’s best matches. 

On March 14, the First Presbyterian Lady Vikings hosted rival Stratford Academy on the pitch, and what ensued was a 2023 classic. The game finished in a 2-2 tie, and after two overtime periods, things were still knotted up. 