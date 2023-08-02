Web Davidson

Tattnall offensive lineman Web Davidson committed to ACC power Virginia Tech this week. The 6-7, 290 lb. Davidson is a 3-star recruit who received his offer from Virginia Tech on May 17 and made his first visit to Blacksburg back on June 23-25. He returned to Blacksburg this past weekend for HokieFest, a gathering of recruits, and committed to the Hokies. Davidson reported offers from Power 5 schools Michigan State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and most recently Virginia Tech. See the Reporter's preview of Macon high school football in our Aug. 23 edition. 