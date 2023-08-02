Tattnall offensive lineman Web Davidson committed to ACC power Virginia Tech this week. The 6-7, 290 lb. Davidson is a 3-star recruit who received his offer from Virginia Tech on May 17 and made his first visit to Blacksburg back on June 23-25. He returned to Blacksburg this past weekend for HokieFest, a gathering of recruits, and committed to the Hokies. Davidson reported offers from Power 5 schools Michigan State, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and most recently Virginia Tech. See the Reporter's preview of Macon high school football in our Aug. 23 edition.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Shot teen’s mom tired of police inaction
- Report: Wife grabs steering wheel, causing wreck
- Report: Woman escapes mental hospital, tries to poke out deputy’s eyes
- Bernard is Teacher of Year
- Miracle Treats at Forsyth Dairy Queen
- Christ UMC first in county to leave UMC
- Convocation pumps up teachers for the new year
- Eagle Scout Meeks creates MP outdoor classroom
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy suspended for drinking, driving patrol car
- Historic group sues as homeowner vows to destroy 1905 home
- Man charged with firing at martial arts classmates
- Report: Macon teenager fighting with her boyfriend on I-75 before her death
- Don’t confuse them with the facts
- Do you love your pet? Enter your precious in Middle Georgia’s Cutest Pet Contest
- Incident Reports
- New gas station gets first nod
- MP memorial set for slain deputy Tyee Browne
- Macon: they tried that in this small town
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!