A Forsyth teenager is in trouble after being accused of doing $25,000 worth of damage while driving a 4X4 truck over the Barrington Hall golf course last week.
Barrington Hall manager Ray Ellington told the Reporter that they found the damage to the course early Thursday morning, July 27. Thankfully the course has surveillance cameras and spotted a black 4X4 Ford pickup truck entering the club around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The truck exited out Estes Road and re-entered from Estes Road about 30 minutes later, said Ellington. Ellington said they were able to get the tag number off the video.
It also helped solve the crime, said Ellington, after the teenagers posted a video to TikTok of them barreling over a porta-potty in the neighborhood. Ellington said he personally contacted one of the suspects and has been able to identify both of them. The Bibb County sheriff’s office on Monday arrested Sawyer Hutchinson of Forsyth for criminal damage to property.
Ellington said the boys farmed the golf course doing $12,000 to hole No. 14, $10,000 to hole No. 4 and up to $5,000 in damage to No. 15.
Ellington said his maintenance crews did a great job smoothing out all the humps in the grass and putting down sand to prepare the course to host a church golf tournament.
Deputy D. Medina reported that it appeared as if a vehicle was doing donuts on the golf course and that a flag had been broken.