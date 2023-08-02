Sawyer Hutchinson

A Forsyth teenager is in trouble after being accused of doing $25,000 worth of damage while driving a 4X4 truck over the Barrington Hall golf course last week.

Barrington Hall manager Ray Ellington told the Reporter that they found the damage to the course early Thursday morning, July 27. Thankfully the course has surveillance cameras and spotted a black 4X4 Ford pickup truck entering the club around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. The truck exited out Estes Road and re-entered from Estes Road about 30 minutes later, said Ellington. Ellington said they were able to get the tag number off the video.