A Forsyth teenager was arrested for cutting donuts while DUI in River Forest on Saturday, March 18.
River Forest residents called to report a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck driving recklessly in the area around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. The following is what happened, all according to the sheriff’s report: deputy Jason O’Steen met HOA president Charles DeVries and suspect James Llewellyn Story, 19, of Forsyth at the community center.
O’Steen immediately noticed Story was unbalanced and having to make several small steps to keep from falling over. When he saw the deputy, Story began to walk towards him extremely unsteady and with an exaggerated movement almost in a zig-zag pattern. As he got close to O’Steen he said, “This is bull****!” His speech was slow and slurred and O’Steen could smell alcohol on his breath. O’Steen told him to stand by and went to speak with DeVries.
DeVries said that Story and Hunter Powell, 22, who was in the passenger seat of the pickup truck, had been driving around the subdivision recklessly. He said that Story had driven the truck off-road along the power lines behind the community house at 402 Forest Pointe Drive then onto the property, around the pool located in the rear of the property, then onto the grass on the right side of the building and finally through the cable line barrier ripping up two of the posts supporting the cable line surrounding the parking lot on the right side of the building. DeVries said from there the truck did donuts in the parking lot leaving circular pattern tread marks all throughout the parking lot.
The entire time that DeVries was speaking, Story continuously interrupted and was very disrespectful towards DeVries saying “F*** you , Charles. I know you called!” He admitted to hitting the posts but said he had stood them back up. He added that since he was on private property, he could not get a DUI.
O’Steen asked him how much he had to drink and he replied that he had consumed “several” beers and once again stated that he was okay because he was on private property.
Story was asked to submit to a roadside Alco-sensor test. He agreed but barely blew in the tube and would not give a sufficient sample to register the device. Story became irate and stated that he wasn’t going to take any more tests and that O’Steen could not charge him with anything while on private property.
Story was then handcuffed and arrested. While being read his rights, he repeatedly shouted over the deputy asking, “Did you see me drive?”
While O’Steen was trying to get consent for a blood test, Story kept repeating over and over with a raised voice, “Did you see me drive? Did you see me drive?” He then said he would not take any more tests. He was told he was being charged with DUI and reckless driving and given a seat in the back of the patrol car.
The pickup was registered to Story’s father and was covered with fresh dirt and grass. There was grass and soil caked on the trailer hitch and around the wheel rims. There was no damage to the GMC.
Powell told O’Steen that he had only been riding with Story for about 30 minutes and that he came up to stay the night with Story. As he spoke, O’Steen could smell alcohol on his breath also. He was allowed to call someone to pick him up and was released. DeVries gave Powell a ride to the front gate to meet his ride.
DeVries said there was video of the incident that he could download to a thumb drive. He was given a case number and said he would call when the footage was ready.
As Story was being driven to the Monroe County Jail, he yelled out the window to DeVries, “F*** you, Charles, I hope you f***ing die!”. O’Steen rolled up his window and continued the trip to jail.