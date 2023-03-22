Story

STORY

A Forsyth teenager was arrested for cutting donuts while DUI in River Forest on Saturday, March 18.

River Forest residents called to report a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck driving recklessly in the area around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. The following is what happened, all according to the sheriff’s report: deputy Jason O’Steen met HOA president Charles DeVries and suspect James Llewellyn Story, 19, of Forsyth at the community center.