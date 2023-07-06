A 14-year-old boy is expected to be OK after being Lifeflighted to Children’s Hospital in Atlanta on Thursday when he reportedly drove a zero-turn mower off a 4-foot retaining wall in the yard at 301 Country Creek Road near Bolingbroke. Monroe County EMS was dispatched to the home after the accident. Monroe County EMS chief Matt Jackson said the young man apparently drove off of a retaining wall and landed on a propane tank pinning him between the two. Jackson said gas was spilling out of the mower onto him and he reported not having feeling in his legs. A homeowner on nearby Whittle Road agreed to let a helicopter land in his yard to rush the boy to the hospital. Jackson said they think the boy broke his leg but thankfully reported later that the feeling was returning to his extremities. Above, EMS loads the injured boy onto the helicopter at this Whittle Road yard.