Wreck

Hwy. 42 north was shutdown and area residents lost power for hours on Friday after a teenage driver collided with a power pole near the intersection with Weldon Road on Friday, March 10 around 2:30 p.m. According to the accident report filed by deputy John Bogdan, 17-year-old Preston Cooper of Forsyth said he was traveling south on Hwy. 42 when he lost control of a 2002 Mercury Marquis, ran off the road, hit the utility pole and then hit a tree. No injuries were reported. (Photo/Don Daniel)