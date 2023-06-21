Report: Victim opened up to camp counselor
Report: Victim opened up to camp counselor
A Macon teenager has been charged with sexually molesting a young male relative over a 6-year period in Forsyth.
Michael Ryan Johnson, 18, of Macon, was arrested on Monday, June 12 and charged with 4 counts of child molestation, cruelty to children and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He remains in the Monroe County Jail after being denied bond. Johnson’s address is that of the Thomaston Crossing apartments on Thomaston Road in Macon.
Warrants taken by Monroe County Inv. Shania Hawkins said that Johnson molested the boy between Aug. 20, 2017, and June 5, 2023.
The victim reported the abuse recently to a summer camp counselor, according to Capt. Ricky Davis of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Davis said that Johnson admitted to some but not all of the crimes of which he’s accused. One warrant said that Johnson often took the boy to “their place” in the woods to exchange sexual acts.
Davis said he doesn’t know what made Johnson commit such acts, but said in many such cases, he suspects that exposure to pornography leads young men in a bad direction.
“It’s terrible that kids have such easy access to it these days,” said Davis. Davis said parents should frequently check their teens’ phones for inappropriate material.
