Cpl. Dalton Mosely was dispatched to James Place regarding property damage on Dec. 8 and found two teenage boys and two muddy vehicles. According to the incident report, Mosely asked Sawyer Hutchison and Ryan Jenkins, both 17 and both from Forsyth, why they thought it was a good idea to come out and destroy someone’s property and they replied that they didn’t know, they were just having fun.
Mosely noticed multiple sets of drag marks as well as mud left by a black 2018 Ford F-150 and a red 2009 Toyota Tacoma and cited them for laying drag.