Forsyth police say they’re still interviewing witnesses and chasing leads trying to determine who shot three teenagers, including a Mary Persons football player, at a graduation block party of about 300 people on Milledge Circle on Friday night.
Forsyth police rushed to 289 Milledge Circle on Friday night after reports of gunshots just after midnight. According to his report, officer Colt Taylor found a large crowd of people walking around screaming. Two women told Taylor that the shots came from two vehicles and that one was a yellow Charger. They weren’t sure of the other vehicle.
While Taylor was walking towards the home, dispatch told him that Carlos Griffin, 19, of Macon, was inside the house and had been shot. People then took the officer behind the house where Griffin was leaning over the propane tank. People were holding the lower part of his back and said he had been shot in the back. There was no exit wound.
Dispatch then told Taylor another man had called and said he had also been shot and was at the nearby intersection of Old Waterworks Road and Milledge Circle.
Forsyth police Inv. Greg Jeffcoat was with DJ Walton, 16, of Forsyth, who plays football for Mary Persons. Walton was lying on the ground behind a vehicle when Taylor found them. He had been shot in the right side of his buttocks. Investigators arrived and found casings in the road. The crowd was dispersed to allow EMS to enter.
The other teen shot was identified as Cameron Tyson, 19, of Jackson.
The GBI investigated the crime scene but Forsyth police Inv. Terrence Thomas is handling the investigation. He said he’s got some great possible leads in the case but is asking the public for help as well. Any witnesses with information that may help identify the shooters are asked to call Forsyth police at 478-993-1005.
The city had approved allowing the neighbors to close Milledge Circle for the party until 11 p.m. that night.
Walton’s mother Sherri Walton posted a video to Facebook on Monday of her son gingerly walking the hospital hallway with the help of nurses.
“God said Satan you can’t have my child,” wrote Walton.