Forsyth police say they’re still interviewing witnesses and chasing leads trying to determine who shot three teenagers, including a Mary Persons football player, at a graduation block party of about 300 people on Milledge Circle on Friday night.

Forsyth police rushed to 289 Milledge Circle on Friday night after reports of gunshots just after midnight. According to his report, officer Colt Taylor found a large crowd of people walking around screaming.  Two women told Taylor that the shots came from two vehicles and that one was a yellow Charger. They weren’t sure of the other vehicle. 