GSP Chase

A 2012 Acura ended upside down in a ditch on Collier Road after the Knoxville, Tenn. driver lost control while running from Georgia State Patrol trooper Jhordann Barker on March 14 around 8:10 a.m. According to the accident report from the GSP, Alvin Kirkland, 18, was fleeing Barker when he took the North Lee Street exit to Collier Road. The Acura was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve, went off the road and into the ditch. After going through the ditch, the car continued southwest until it hit a second ditch and rolled over. Kirkland’s 17-year-old passenger was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for treatment. (Photo/Will Davis)