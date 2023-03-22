A 2012 Acura ended upside down in a ditch on Collier Road after the Knoxville, Tenn. driver lost control while running from Georgia State Patrol trooper Jhordann Barker on March 14 around 8:10 a.m. According to the accident report from the GSP, Alvin Kirkland, 18, was fleeing Barker when he took the North Lee Street exit to Collier Road. The Acura was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve, went off the road and into the ditch. After going through the ditch, the car continued southwest until it hit a second ditch and rolled over. Kirkland’s 17-year-old passenger was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for treatment. (Photo/Will Davis)
Tenn. driver arrested, passenger hospitalized after high-speed chase
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- Forsyth homeless man dies
- City sewer-to-river plan in deep poo?
- EMT’s infrared drone catches brothers in woods
- 18 wheeler careens into cow pasture
- Incident Reports
- Larry Daniels is Hometown Hero with music in his life
- Tenn. driver arrested, passenger hospitalized after high-speed chase
- Chambless is Golfer of Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Forsyth woman, 31, battles rare form of aggressive cancer
- GPSTC lobbyist cleared after fleeing traffic stop
- Forsyth homeless man dies
- Forsyth man found dead
- EMT’s infrared drone catches brothers in woods
- Teen charged with DUI for donuts in River Forest
- City sewer-to-river plan in deep poo?
- Forsyth woman sues Big Chic after umbrella strikes her head
- 18 wheeler careens into cow pasture
- Georgia High School Rodeo coming to Forsyth March 24-25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!