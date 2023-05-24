Teressa Lee Rogers, born on July 4, 1937 in Culloden, passed away on May 24, 2023 at the age of 85. She was known for her length of service working as a customer service representative at Walmart and for selling Avon products. Teressa will always be remembered for her love for her family, dedication to St. Jude charity and involvement with the Monroe County CB Club.
Teressa was preceded in death by her husband Willie Ruben Rogers, father Arnie Edward Cummings and mother Bessie Mountain Youngblood Cummings. She is survived by her children; Myra Lundy and Donna Allen along with their families including Cecil Lundy (son-in-law) and Virginia Rogers (daughter-in-law). Also surviving are six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, sister Daphanie Wainwright. Her family will always remember the time they shared together.