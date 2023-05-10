Iris Monette King, age 6, of Lawrenceville won 39 dollars by guessing the amount of corn kernels in the raffle sponsored by the MP FFA alumni and supporters at the Forsythia Festival. She is the daughter of Natalie and Alex King of Lawrenceville and the granddaughter of Joel and Denise Vinson of Forsyth.
